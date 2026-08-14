NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court Says Accused Were Part of Exam Leak Syndicate

The NEET UG paper leak case has taken a serious turn after a special fast track court made strong observations in its cognizance order. The court said it is prima facie clear that the accused persons were linked to the NEET UG 2026 exam leak syndicate in one way or another. This means the court believes there is enough material at this stage to show that the accused may have been involved in the wider plan behind the leak. The order has brought fresh attention to the NEET UG paper leak case and raised new concerns about exam safety and fairness. Read the article to know further details.

Court Says Accused Played an Active Role

In the NEET UG paper leak case the special fast track court also said that prima facie each accused played an active role in the dissemination and circulation of the question paper. The observation covers all three subjects of the exam. This is an important point because it suggests that the alleged leak was not limited to one person or one part of the process. According to the court the accused were not passive observers. They were part of the chain through which the paper was spread. The NEET UG paper leak case now appears to involve a coordinated network rather than an isolated act.