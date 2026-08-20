NMAT 2026 Registration Begin Today; Exams to be Held in November

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin the NMAT 2026 registrations today, August 20, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for admissions to the MBA programmes can visit the official website to register and apply for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2026.

The link to apply for the entrance test is available on the official website mba.com/nmat. Candidates must note that they can choose the slot for their entrance exam. The entrance is scheduled for November 2026.

It must also be noted that registering for the NMAT by GMAC exam is only one part of the admission process. Candidates are also required to apply separately to the MBA programmes or B-schools of their choice. Admission requirements, eligibility criteria, deadlines, and NMAT score acceptance policies may vary by institution.