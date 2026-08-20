NMAT 2026 Registration Begin Today; Exams to be Held in November
NMAT by GMAC 2026 registration begins at mba.com. Eligible candidates ca register and select slots for exams through direct link given here.
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin the NMAT 2026 registrations today, August 20, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for admissions to the MBA programmes can visit the official website to register and apply for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2026.
The link to apply for the entrance test is available on the official website mba.com/nmat. Candidates must note that they can choose the slot for their entrance exam. The entrance is scheduled for November 2026.
It must also be noted that registering for the NMAT by GMAC exam is only one part of the admission process. Candidates are also required to apply separately to the MBA programmes or B-schools of their choice. Admission requirements, eligibility criteria, deadlines, and NMAT score acceptance policies may vary by institution.
NMAT 2026 Registration Direct Link - Click Here
NMAT 2026 Important Dates
The last date for candidates to apply for NMAT 2026 is October 10, 2026. Check the complete schedule for the NMAT 2026 exam below.
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Event
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Start Date
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End Date
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Registration
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August 20, 2026
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October 10, 2026
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Scheduling
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August 20, 2026
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October 22, 2026
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Rescheduling
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August 20, 2026
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December 17, 2026
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Exam Delivery
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November 2, 2026
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December 20, 2026
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Retake - Registration
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November 3, 2026
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December 17, 2026
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Retake - Scheduling
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November 3, 2026
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December 17, 2026
NMAT 2026 Registration Process: How to Apply
Candidates applying for NMAT 2026 can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website and click on ‘Create your NMAT Account’
Step 2: Enter the details under Manage NMAT Profile
Step 3: Complete email verification
Step 4: Click on NMAT by GMAC Dashboard
Step 5: Complete the application form
Step 6: Select the school to send NMAT scores in the School Preference Section
Step 7: Upload a recent photograph
Step 8: Submit the application fee and then hit submit
NMAT 2026 Registration Fees
When registering, students are also required to submit the application fee. The fee can be submitted via Credit/ Debit cards or internet banking. The cards accepted include Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. The category-wise fee details are provided below
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Test Registration
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Rs 3000 + applicable taxes
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Additional Score Reports (beyond first five)
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Rs 400 per Score Report + applicable taxes
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Reschedule
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INR 1200 + applicable taxes
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.