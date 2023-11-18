NMC Issues Guidelines For Medical Colleges To Conduct Exams, Check Details Here

NMC Guidelines for Exams in Medical Colleges: The Post Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission has announced the Standard Operating Procedure for medical colleges and institutions to conduct exams. According to the instructions issued, medical colleges will conduct the exams as per the guidelines set by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (PGMER)

Colleges are required to keep a video record of the exam process and all relevant data regarding the examiners including the exam process, details of the cases kept for the exam and the thesis of the students must be kept with the institution.

NMC Notification for Medical Colleges - Click Here

The NMC notification states that the guidelines will be implemented with immediate effect for the purpose of evaluating the examination as part of inspection for recognition and recognition against increased intake and renewal of recognition of medical programmes.

The guidelines issued also state that there will be no physical or online inspection of the exam process and the medical colleges can continue with conducting the exams as per schedule.

The physical assessment of the medical colleges and institutions will be done after the examinations are completed and assess the college with regard to the infrastructure, clinical material, investigative material, and other facilities and examination details.

