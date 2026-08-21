NTA Says Answer Key Fee Is to Stop False Claims, Not Make Profit
NTA has explained that the Rs 200 answer key challenge key challenge fee is meant to stop baseless objections. If a challenge is found correct the objection fee will be refunded. Read the article for more details.
The NTA answer key challenge fee has become a big concern after many candidates questioned why they have to pay Rs 200 for each objection. In its late night clarification on Thursday the national Testing Agency said this fee is not meant to trouble students. It is meant to stop random claims that can slow down result preparation. NTA has made it clear that the answer key objection process is built to help every candidate. If one valid objection is accepted then the correction is applied to all students who appeared for that exam. This means one genuine challenge can improve the final evaluation for lakhs of candidates. Read the article for further details.
Why NTA Charges Rs 200 for Each Challenge
NTA said the NTA answer key challenge fee is mainly a filter against frivolous challenges. When too many weak objections are filed the review process takes more time and this can delay results. According to the agency the fee encourages students to raise only serious and well supported objections. At the same time NTA said genuine candidates are not being punished. If experts find that a challenge is correct then Rs 200 paid for that question is refunded. This makes the NTA answer key challenge fee more of a safeguard than a penalty. The agency says the goal is to maintain both speed and fairness in the answer key objection process.
How a Valid Challenge Benefits All Candidates
NTA has also stressed that the system is designed to protect every student and not just theone who files the objection. If a question is challenged and the subject experts agree with the objection then the revised answer key is issued for that examination. The revised answer key is used for all candidates. This means a single correct objection can change the result calculation for lakhs of students. NTA says this is why the NTA answer key challenge fee should be seen as part of a fair review system. Even students who do not raise an objection can benefit from one genuine challenge. Even students who do not raise an objection can benefit from one genuine challenge. While many candidates have expressed concern about the cost of challenging multiple questions, NTA has maintained that the present system allows errors to be reported while ensuring that only valid objections move forward for expert review.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.