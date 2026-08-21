NTA Says Answer Key Fee Is to Stop False Claims, Not Make Profit

The NTA answer key challenge fee has become a big concern after many candidates questioned why they have to pay Rs 200 for each objection. In its late night clarification on Thursday the national Testing Agency said this fee is not meant to trouble students. It is meant to stop random claims that can slow down result preparation. NTA has made it clear that the answer key objection process is built to help every candidate. If one valid objection is accepted then the correction is applied to all students who appeared for that exam. This means one genuine challenge can improve the final evaluation for lakhs of candidates. Read the article for further details.

Why NTA Charges Rs 200 for Each Challenge

NTA said the NTA answer key challenge fee is mainly a filter against frivolous challenges. When too many weak objections are filed the review process takes more time and this can delay results. According to the agency the fee encourages students to raise only serious and well supported objections. At the same time NTA said genuine candidates are not being punished. If experts find that a challenge is correct then Rs 200 paid for that question is refunded. This makes the NTA answer key challenge fee more of a safeguard than a penalty. The agency says the goal is to maintain both speed and fairness in the answer key objection process.