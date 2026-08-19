Odisha SC, ST Study Abroad Scholarship 2026: Rs 25 Lakh Aid, Eligibility And Application Process
The government of Odisha has invited applications for its study abroad scholarship programme “Bidesh Sikhyabruti,” for higher education studies. Students can apply for a fee waiver of up to Rs 25 lakh on the official website scholarship.odisha.gov.in.
The Odisha government is offering a scholarship of up to Rs 25 lakh for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (SC) students aiming to study abroad for their postgraduate (PG) or PhD studies. Those with an annual family income of up to Rs 12 lakh are eligible for the scholarship for pursuing their post graduate studies abroad. The scholarship is offered under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti programme, launched by the government of Odisha to support SC, ST students looking for higher education opportunities abroad.
Students can apply for the fee waiver for both the academic years - 2025-26 and 2026-27 till August 31, 2026 on the official website scholarship.odisha.gov.in. The Odisha government offers several scholarship opportunities to students. For the 2026-2027 academic year, 56,157 students have applied for four scholarship schemes from 3,789 institutions.
Eligibility For Odisha SC, ST 2026 Scholarship?
Students must have achieved a minimum of 65 per cent in the last examination they appeared in and their family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 12 lakh per annum. Those belonging to SC or ST category are eligible to apply.
Odisha SC, ST Scholarship For Study Abroad: Direct Link To Apply
How To Apply For Odisha SC, ST Scholarship?
- Visit the official website scholarship.odisha.gov.in and go to the “Schemes” section.
- Click on the “Apply now” button under the “Bidesh Sikhyabruti” scholarship programme.
- Register using your Aadhar card and login with the same.
- Submit the required documents and your application for fee waiver for studying abroad will be successfully submitted.
Documents Required For Odisha’s SC, ST Scholarship
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Aadhaar Card of student
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Income certificate of parent/ guardian
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Caste Certificate of the Student
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Residence Certificate of the Student
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Passport size photograph of student
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Marksheet of last exam passed
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Scanned Signature of the candidate
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Qualifying Degree/Provisional Certifcate
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Valid Documents regarding admission in Foreign University(Application, Offer Letter, Registration or admission related document)
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Copy of Passport and VISA
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.