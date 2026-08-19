Odisha SC, ST Study Abroad Scholarship 2026: Rs 25 Lakh Aid, Eligibility And Application Process

The Odisha government is offering a scholarship of up to Rs 25 lakh for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (SC) students aiming to study abroad for their postgraduate (PG) or PhD studies. Those with an annual family income of up to Rs 12 lakh are eligible for the scholarship for pursuing their post graduate studies abroad. The scholarship is offered under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti programme, launched by the government of Odisha to support SC, ST students looking for higher education opportunities abroad.

Students can apply for the fee waiver for both the academic years - 2025-26 and 2026-27 till August 31, 2026 on the official website scholarship.odisha.gov.in. The Odisha government offers several scholarship opportunities to students. For the 2026-2027 academic year, 56,157 students have applied for four scholarship schemes from 3,789 institutions.