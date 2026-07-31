OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared for LE-Tech, LE-B.Sc, Int. MBA & Working Professionals
OJEE 2026: The OJEE Committee has announced the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for LE-Tech, LE-B.Sc, Integrated MBA, and Working Professionals. Candidates can view their status on ojee.nic.in using their login credentials. Newly allotted candidates must complete online reporting, upload academic documents, select freeze/float options, and pay the confirmation fee promptly.
OJEE 2026: The OJEE committee has released the result of Round 3 Seat Allotment for the candidates applying for admissions in LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-B.Sc., Integrated MBA, and Working Professionals courses in various colleges and universities in Odisha. The candidates who had registered themselves for this counseling session can check their status of seat allotment through the candidate portal available on the official website of OJEE at www.oojeee.nic.in.
As this is a very important round in the web-based seat allotment procedure, the candidates having allotted seats in this third round should complete all the procedures of online reporting within the specified time frame. This includes uploading academic certificates, choosing the freeze or float option depending on the candidate’s admission, and paying the necessary part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee through online methods of payment. In case the document verification, fee payment, or physical reporting at allotted institute is not done within the specified time, then the seat will be forfeited.
OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Key Highlights
To see the key highlights related to OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result check the table given below:
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC)
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Event
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Declaration
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Covered Courses
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LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-B.Sc., Integrated MBA, MBA for Working Professionals
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Credentials Required
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Application Number, Password, and Security PIN
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Seat Acceptance Fee
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₹10,000 (General) / ₹5,000 (SC/ST/PC categories) (Adjustable against tuition fee)
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Official Website
How To Check The OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
To Check the OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of OJEE by accessing the URL ojee.nic.in.
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Click on the Round 3 candidate login link for your particular program.
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Use your registration number, password, and security PIN to log in to the system.
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Choose the seat allotment result button that will be available on your dashboard as a candidate.
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Study the allocated college name, program, and seat status carefully.
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Download the provisional letter of seat allotment from your dashboard.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.