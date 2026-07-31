OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared for LE-Tech, LE-B.Sc, Int. MBA & Working Professionals

OJEE 2026: The OJEE committee has released the result of Round 3 Seat Allotment for the candidates applying for admissions in LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-B.Sc., Integrated MBA, and Working Professionals courses in various colleges and universities in Odisha. The candidates who had registered themselves for this counseling session can check their status of seat allotment through the candidate portal available on the official website of OJEE at www.oojeee.nic.in.

As this is a very important round in the web-based seat allotment procedure, the candidates having allotted seats in this third round should complete all the procedures of online reporting within the specified time frame. This includes uploading academic certificates, choosing the freeze or float option depending on the candidate’s admission, and paying the necessary part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee through online methods of payment. In case the document verification, fee payment, or physical reporting at allotted institute is not done within the specified time, then the seat will be forfeited.