PM Modi To Address Over 3,000 Students At IIT Delhi Convocation, Unveil AI Supercomputer At 11 AM
PM Modi will address over 3,000 graduating students at IIT Delhi’s 57th Convocation today, August 8 at 11 am. He will also inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered supercomputer aimed at boosting research in AI, data science and advanced computing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, at the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today, August 8, 2026, at 11 am. During the event, PM Modi will also inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered supercomputer.
PM Modi will also present IIT Delhi’s prestigious awards to meritorious students. These include the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect Ten Gold Medals.
PM Modi To Unveil AI Supercomputer At IIT Delhi
Param Pragya, an AI-powered supercomputer with high-performance computing capabilities, will be inaugurated during IIT Delhi’s convocation ceremony today. The supercomputer has been established at IIT Delhi’s Sonipat Campus.
A supercomputer combines the computing power of thousands of smaller computers and is capable of performing highly complex mathematical and problem-solving tasks much faster than regular computers. The AI supercomputer being inaugurated today will support advanced artificial intelligence applications and contribute to India’s efforts to strengthen cutting-edge research and AI capabilities.
In an official post on X, PM Modi announced that he would be attending the IIT Delhi convocation ceremony and said he looked forward to being among the students and teachers of the institution. He also highlighted IIT Delhi’s contribution to research and innovation.
At 11 AM tomorrow, 8th August, I will be attending the Convocation Ceremony at IIT Delhi. I look forward to being among the students and teachers of this pioneering institution.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026
IIT Delhi has always made a rich contribution in the fields of research and innovation.@iitdelhi…
An AI supercomputer is designed to handle the intensive computing requirements involved in training and running large artificial intelligence models much faster than conventional computers.
According to the official PIB press release, the AI supercomputer will strengthen IIT Delhi’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, data science, advanced computing and interdisciplinary research. Data science involves using mathematics, statistics, AI and programming to extract meaningful insights from large sets of data.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.