PM Modi To Address Over 3,000 Students At IIT Delhi Convocation, Unveil AI Supercomputer At 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, at the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi today, August 8, 2026, at 11 am. During the event, PM Modi will also inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered supercomputer.

PM Modi will also present IIT Delhi’s prestigious awards to meritorious students. These include the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect Ten Gold Medals.

PM Modi To Unveil AI Supercomputer At IIT Delhi

Param Pragya, an AI-powered supercomputer with high-performance computing capabilities, will be inaugurated during IIT Delhi’s convocation ceremony today. The supercomputer has been established at IIT Delhi’s Sonipat Campus.

A supercomputer combines the computing power of thousands of smaller computers and is capable of performing highly complex mathematical and problem-solving tasks much faster than regular computers. The AI supercomputer being inaugurated today will support advanced artificial intelligence applications and contribute to India’s efforts to strengthen cutting-edge research and AI capabilities.