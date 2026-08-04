PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Scorecard Likely Today; Download Link Here

PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 supplementary 2026 result today, August 5, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their results on the official website pseb.ac.in using their roll number or name. 94.52 per cent students had passed the Punjab board 10th main examination, while 91.46 per cent passed Class 12.
How To Download PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results?
- Visit the official website pseb.ac.in and click on “Results”.
- Then, click on the respective link for Class 10 Supplementary result 2026 or Class 12 supplementary result 2026.
- Enter your roll number or name and then click on “Find Results”.
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Punjab PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights
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Particular
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Detail, Date
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Exam
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PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examination 2026
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Exam Date
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10th exams from July 6 to 16 and 12th exams from July 4 to July 6
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Result Date
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Class 12 scorecard out
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Official Website
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pseb.ac.in
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Login Credentials Required
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roll number or name