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PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Scorecard Likely Today; Download Link Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Aug 7, 2026, 06:58 IST

The PSEB Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations 2026 result is likely to be released today, August 5. Students can download their scorecards using their roll number on the official website pseb.ac.in.


PSEB Class 10 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Out Date
PSEB Class 10 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Out Date

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in.
  • Students can download their scorecard/marksheet using their roll number.
  • 94.52 per cent students passed class 10 main exams, while 91.46 per cent passed Class 12.

PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 supplementary 2026 result today, August 5, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their results on the official website pseb.ac.in using their roll number or name. 94.52 per cent students had passed the Punjab board 10th main examination, while 91.46 per cent passed Class 12. 

How To Download PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results?

  • Visit the official website pseb.ac.in and click on “Results”.
  • Then, click on the respective link for Class 10 Supplementary result 2026 or Class 12 supplementary result 2026.
  • Enter your roll number or name and then click on “Find Results”.
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights

Particular 

Detail, Date

Exam 

PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examination 2026

Exam Date

10th exams from July 6 to 16 and 12th exams from July 4 to July 6

Result Date

Class 12 scorecard out

Official Website 

pseb.ac.in

Login Credentials Required

roll number or name
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 7, 2026, 06:58 IST

    Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Can I recheck my revaluation result?

    Students might be able to apply for revaluation of PSEB 12th supplementary result 2026. In case they are not satisfied with their results, they can apply for revaluation.

     

  • Aug 7, 2026, 03:58 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Date Out?

    The PSEB has not announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary result date 2026 yet. However, students can expect the scorecard/marksheet to be released soon at pseb.ac.in.

     

  • Aug 7, 2026, 01:58 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials, Official Website

    Students will be able to download their Class 10 and 12 Punjab supplementary scorecard/marksheet on the official website pseb.ac.in using their rolll number or name.

    The link to download results will become availabe under the "results" sections of the PSEB official website.

     

  • Aug 6, 2026, 23:58 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Examination Date

    The Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 was conducted over a span of two days - July 4 to July 6 and Class 10 examination over four days- July 6 to July 10.

     

  • Aug 6, 2026, 22:20 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Result

    For downloading and checking the results online, candidates have to visit the PSEB website, click on the results tab and insert their Roll No./Name as mentioned in the admit card. The candidate can check the marks in individual subject and total marks in their digital scorecard. The online results serve as a provisional mark sheet for instant admissions while the candidates have to collect their physical mark sheets shortly after the announcement from their school.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 20:20 IST

    Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Can I recheck my revaluation result?

    Students might be able to apply for revaluation of PSEB 12th supplementary result 2026. In case they are not satisfied with their results, they can apply for revaluation.

     

  • Aug 6, 2026, 19:20 IST

    Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website To Download Marksheet

    Students will be able to download the scorecard for PSEB 10th and 12th 2026 supplementary examiantion on the official website pseb.ac.in. They will be required to enter their roll number and click on "Find Results" option available.

     

  • Aug 6, 2026, 18:20 IST

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status

     

  • Aug 6, 2026, 17:16 IST

    PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Check Passing Marks

    Passing marks for PSEB 12th supplementary exam are given below.

    Subject

    Total Marks

    Minimum Required Marks

    General English

    80

    26

    General Punjabi

    80

    26

    Environmental Education

    45

    15

    Computer science

    45

    15

    Chemistry

    70

    23

    Physics

    70

    23

    Math

    70

    23

    Business studies

    80

    26

    Accounts

    80

    26

    Economics

    80

    26

    Political science

    80

    26

    History

    80

    26

    Sociology

    80

    26
  • Aug 6, 2026, 14:44 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Top three 2026 board achievers in main board exam

    • Supneet Kaur – Science – Gurukul Academy Public Sr. Sec. School, Mansa
    • Suhani Chauhan – Humanities – B.C.M. Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana
    • Divanshi – Humanities – Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana
  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:44 IST

    PSEB 12th, 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Date

    Students can check below the tentative date & time for Punjab board supplementary result.

    EventsDates
    PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Anytime Soon
    PSEB 12th Supplementary exam date 2026 July 4 to 6, 2026
    PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Anytime Soon
    PSEB 10th Supplementary exam date 2026 July 6 to 16, 2026
  • Aug 6, 2026, 13:08 IST

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Expected Today

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 is expected to be announced today. Follow the process below to check result.

    • Go to pseb.ac.in.
    • Click “PSEB 12th result 2026”.
    • Enter roll number in PB12 format as login ID.
    • Download the result PDF and print now.
  • Aug 6, 2026, 12:40 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Date Out?

    The PSEB has not announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary result date 2026 yet. However, students can expect the scorecard/marksheet to be released soon at pseb.ac.in.

     

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:21 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Exam Details

    Parameter

    Details

    Conducting Authority

    Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

    Classes Covered

    Class 10 (Matriculation) & Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates

    July 4 – July 6, 2026

    Class 10 Supplementary Exam Dates

    July 6 – July 10, 2026

    Expected Result Release Date

    Before Second Week of August

    Official Result Portal

    pseb.ac.in

    Credentials Required

    Roll Number / Candidate Name
  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:04 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Scorecard Likely Today

    Students can expect the Class 10 and 12 supplementary 2026 result to be announced today, August 5, 2026 on the official website mcc.nic.in.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 05:19 IST

    PSEB Board Result: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Likely Today

    Students can expect the PSEB Class 10 and 12 board result to be released today, August 5, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download their marksheets on the official website pseb.ac.in.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 00:42 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Results 2026 Live: Download Class 10, 12 Scorecard Like This

    • Visit the official website pseb.ac.in or IndiaResults.com.

    • From the header of the website page, click on the "Results" option.

    • Choose either Class 10th or Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 from the links provided.

    • Provide your Roll Number or Candidate Name in the login box.

    • Tap on the button labeled as Submit or Get Result.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 22:42 IST

    Punjab Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Supplementary Scorecard

    • Roll number

    • Student name

    • Father name

    • Category

    • Total marks

    • Subjects

    • Marks obtained in theory and practical

    • Registration number

    • Mother's name

    • Stream

  • Aug 4, 2026, 19:38 IST

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website

  • Aug 4, 2026, 17:38 IST

    PSEB Board Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Main Exam, Result Date

    PSEB 10th Main Exam Date 2026

    March 6 to April 1, 2026

    PSEB 10th Main Exam Result 2026

    May 11, 2026

    PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Date 2026

    February 17 to April 4, 2026

    PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026

    May 13, 2026
  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:26 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Result

    For downloading and checking the results online, candidates have to visit the PSEB website, click on the results tab and insert their Roll No./Name as mentioned in the admit card. The candidate can check the marks in individual subject and total marks in their digital scorecard. The online results serve as a provisional mark sheet for instant admissions while the candidates have to collect their physical mark sheets shortly after the announcement from their school.


     
     
  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:15 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Examination Date

    The Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 was conducted over a span of two days - July 4 to July 6 and Class 10 examination over four days- July 6 to July 10. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:03 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Steps To Download Marksheet

    Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.

    On the homepage, click on "PSEB 10th Supply Result 2026" or "PSEB 12th Supply Result 2026" .

    Enter your roll number or name. 

    Click on "Find Results".

    Your marksheet/scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and save it for future reference. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:20 IST

    Punjab Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Marksheet/Scorecard Likely Today

    The marksheet/scorecard for Punjab PSEB board Class 10 and 12 supplementary result will be released today, August 4, 2026. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:05 IST

    Punjab 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

    • Roll number

    • Student name

    • Father name

    • Category

    • Total marks

    • Subjects

    • Marks obtained in theory and practical

    • Registration number

    • Mother's name

    • Stream

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:47 IST

    Punjab Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live:

    Parameter

    Details

    Conducting Authority

    Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

    Classes Covered

    Class 10 (Matriculation) & Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Class 12 Supplementary Exam Dates

    July 4 – July 6, 2026

    Class 10 Supplementary Exam Dates

    July 6 – July 10, 2026

    Expected Result Release Date

    Before Second Week of August

    Official Result Portal

    pseb.ac.in

    Credentials Required

    Roll Number / Candidate Name
  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:34 IST

    Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website To Download Marksheet

    Students will be able to download the scorecard for PSEB 10th and 12th 2026 supplementary examiantion on the official website pseb.ac.in. They will be required to enter their roll number and click on "Find Results" option available. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:11 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials, Official Website

    Students will be able to download their Class 10 and 12 Punjab supplementary scorecard/marksheet on the official website pseb.ac.in using their rolll number or name. 

    The link to download results will become availabe under the "results" sections of the PSEB official website. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:09 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Date Out?

    The PSEB has not announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary result date 2026 yet. However, students can expect the scorecard/marksheet to be released soon at pseb.ac.in.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:08 IST

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream 

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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