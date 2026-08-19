Rajasthan ANM Admission 2026: Training Course Notification Out, Application from August 24
Rajasthan ANM Training course 2026 official notification released. Applications to commence on August 24, 2026 at rajswasthya.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan ANM Training Course 2026: The Directorate of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Services, Rajasthan, Jaipur, has issued an official notification for the ANM Training Course 2026-27. As per the official notification, applications will be available from August 24, 2026 to September 7, 2026 on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply must visit the official website to submit their applications.
The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Training Course will be conducted at government training centres operated under the Directorate. Candidates applying must make sure they read through the required eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the online application form.
ANM Training Course 2026: Eligibility and Other Details
|
Sr. No.
|
Subject
|
Details
|
1.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary examination from the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, or an equivalent examination from other recognized boards as per the instructions issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer.
|
2.
|
Age Limit (as of 31.12.2026)
|
The age as of 31.12.2026 must not be less than 17 years and not more than 34 years. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories are entitled to a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit as per rules.
(The marksheet/certificate of passing the Secondary examination will be valid as proof of date of birth.)
|
3.
|
Number of Seats
|
1650 Seats
|
4.
|
Reservation
|
* Reservation will be applicable only to the reserved categories of Rajasthan State as per rules. (Attach a certificate issued by a competent authority of the state to claim reservation / OBC / EWS / MBC certificates should not be older than one year.) Reservation will be given as per the detailed advertisement.
* Reservation will be applicable to Anganwadi workers, widows, divorcees, persons with disabilities, and departmental Class IV female employees as per the detailed advertisement.
|
5.
|
Course Duration
|
The duration of the training course will be 2 years (18 months + 6 months internship) as per the latest instructions issued as of the date of publication of the advertisement.
|
6.
|
Stipend
|
Selected candidates will be paid a stipend as per rules.
|
7.
|
Selection Process
|
Selection will be done through counseling at the District Headquarters (Chief Medical and Health Officer) based on district-level merit. Application forms sent directly to the Directorate will not be considered and will be automatically rejected.
|
8.
|
Application Fee
|
A Postal Order of ₹20/- payable to the respective Chief Medical and Health Officer (Free for SC and ST candidates) must be attached as the application fee.
|
9.
|
Detailed Advertisement
|
The detailed advertisement is available on the departmental website: rajswasthya.rajasthan.gov.in.
|
10.
|
Address to Submit Application Form
|
Application forms can be submitted to the office of the respective Chief Medical and Health Officer, who is the Officer-in-Charge of the training center of that district, until 07.09.2026. (Application forms can be sent by Registered Post / Ordinary Post / Speed Post / In Person.) Application forms sent to the Directorate will not be considered.
Rajasthan ANM Training Course: Steps to Apply
The link to apply for the Rajasthan ANM training course will be available on the official website soon. Candidates eligible to apply for the training course can visit the official website to apply. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website for Rajasthan ANM Admission
Step 2: Click on the ANM Admission application link
Step 3: Register with required details
Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on Submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.