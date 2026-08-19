Rajasthan ANM Admission 2026: Training Course Notification Out, Application from August 24

Rajasthan ANM Training Course 2026: The Directorate of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Services, Rajasthan, Jaipur, has issued an official notification for the ANM Training Course 2026-27. As per the official notification, applications will be available from August 24, 2026 to September 7, 2026 on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply must visit the official website to submit their applications.

The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Training Course will be conducted at government training centres operated under the Directorate. Candidates applying must make sure they read through the required eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the online application form.

ANM Training Course 2026: Eligibility and Other Details