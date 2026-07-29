Rajasthan JET Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise General, SC, ST & OBC Marks
Rajasthan JET Cutoff 2026: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, declared the Rajasthan JET 2026 result on July 29, 2026. Scorecards display individual subject marks, merit ranks, and qualifying status. While minimum qualifying thresholds are 40% for General/OBC/EWS and 20% for SC/ST, scoring above 300 marks is considered competitive for top state agriculture colleges.
Rajasthan JET Cut Off 2026: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, has released the result for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Examination (Rajasthan JET) 2026. All those candidates who had taken the state level entrance exam will now be able to view their scorecard, subject wise marks, and state merit rank by logging into the official portal through their user ID and password. Along with the JET result 2026 for Undergraduate course, the university has released the Pre-PG and Ph.D. cut-off ranks that will allow eligible candidates to know the minimum qualifying cut off scores needed for admission in various state agricultural universities and constituent colleges.
Scorecards would play a vital role in the upcoming online choice filling and counseling process. With the release of the minimum qualifying cut off scores, students from various programs like B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., and B.Tech. can estimate their chance of getting admission based on their category rank.
Rajasthan JET Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the highlights of Rajasthan JET 2026 cut off in the table below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner
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Courses Offered
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B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., B.Tech (Food/Dairy Technology), Pre-PG, and Ph.D.
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Exam Date
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June 27, 2026
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Result & Scorecard Release
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July 29, 2026
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Cutoff Format
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PDF Merit Rank & Closing Marks List (Released Round-Wise)
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Minimum Qualifying Benchmark
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• General / OBC / EWS: 40% of total marks
• SC / ST / Reserved: 20% of total marks
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Good Score Target (Top Universities)
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300+ Marks out of total score
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Primary Seat Allotment Determinants
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Candidate score, choice preferences, category reservation, and available seat matrix
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Official Website
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jetskrau2026.com
Rajasthan JET Cutoff 2026: CUTOFF MARKS
The university declares the cutoff marks following the seat allocation result of the Rajasthan JET 2026 examination. The Rajasthan JET cut-off is the minimum mark obtained which will qualify the candidate for college admissions through the JET examination. A score above 300 in the Rajasthan JET 2026 examination is regarded as a good score. In past year trends, candidates with scores above 300 got admission in best agricultural colleges.
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Category
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Cut Off Marks
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General
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More than 300
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EWS
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More than 290
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OBC men
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More than 280
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OBC women
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More than 276
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scheduled caste
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More than 250
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Scheduled Tribes
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More than 230
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.