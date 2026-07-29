Rajasthan JET Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise General, SC, ST & OBC Marks

Rajasthan JET Cut Off 2026: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, has released the result for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Examination (Rajasthan JET) 2026. All those candidates who had taken the state level entrance exam will now be able to view their scorecard, subject wise marks, and state merit rank by logging into the official portal through their user ID and password. Along with the JET result 2026 for Undergraduate course, the university has released the Pre-PG and Ph.D. cut-off ranks that will allow eligible candidates to know the minimum qualifying cut off scores needed for admission in various state agricultural universities and constituent colleges.

Scorecards would play a vital role in the upcoming online choice filling and counseling process. With the release of the minimum qualifying cut off scores, students from various programs like B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., and B.Tech. can estimate their chance of getting admission based on their category rank.