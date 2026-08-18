Rajasthan Tightens Rules For Outsider Entry Into Government Schools After CJP Announces Inspections

Rajasthan government schools have introduced stricter guidelines for outsider entry, regulating photography, videography and access to school premises. The move comes after CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka announced school inspections across several districts.

The Rajasthan government has issued guidelines regulating the entry of outsiders into government schools, requiring visitors to obtain prior permission from the Principal or Head of the Institution. Under the new guidelines, photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming on school premises will not be permitted without the Principal’s approval and must be carried out only for lawful purposes. Visitors will also not be allowed to enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets or other school areas without being accompanied by the Principal or an authorised school official. The move comes after Cockroach Jantar Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka announced plans to inspect schools across Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh. Ranka had said he received calls regarding the condition of some schools and invited people to share information about schools requiring attention.

Visitors Cannot Publish Student Images The guidelines also empower school principals to deny entry to visitors if their presence could affect the security, privacy, discipline or academic environment of the school. Visitors have also been instructed not to collect students’ personal information or publish the identity or images of children without prior written permission from the Principal. The notification was issued by Lalit Kumar, Director of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. It states that the measures are intended to help maintain a safe, secure and child-friendly environment in schools while protecting students from exploitation and violations of their privacy. The government notification cites the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution, along with the School Safety Policy and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), while outlining the provisions for regulating visitors.