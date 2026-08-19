Ranchi Students Protest Over NCERT Decision and Education Policy Changes

Ranchi Student Protest: Protests by student organisations, those aspiring to sit for competitive examinations, and educational institutions in Ranchi indicate an increased sense of dissatisfaction with regards to major changes in educational policies, modifications in syllabus, and decisions taken by organisations like NCERT. In case protests take place due to changes made by NCERT, these usually revolve around the rationalisation of the textbooks, where removal of certain topics or changes in historical/scientific chapters cause apprehensions regarding weakening of the curriculum and academic values.

Moreover, the aspirants who prepare for competitive entrance examinations like NEET, JEE, and CUET have a tendency to express grave concerns regarding consistency between the NCERT syllabus and the examination pattern as well as repeated delays in distributing revised textbooks.