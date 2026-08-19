Ranchi Students Protest Over NCERT Decision and Education Policy Changes
Ranchi Student Protest: Youth protests in Ranchi highlight growing dissatisfaction over educational policies and NCERT syllabus modifications. Students and competitive exam aspirants raise concerns regarding textbook rationalization, delayed distribution, and exam alignment. Uniquely, the movement spans generations, with Gen Alpha children joining Gen Z to demand exam integrity and educational reforms.
Ranchi Student Protest: Protests by student organisations, those aspiring to sit for competitive examinations, and educational institutions in Ranchi indicate an increased sense of dissatisfaction with regards to major changes in educational policies, modifications in syllabus, and decisions taken by organisations like NCERT. In case protests take place due to changes made by NCERT, these usually revolve around the rationalisation of the textbooks, where removal of certain topics or changes in historical/scientific chapters cause apprehensions regarding weakening of the curriculum and academic values.
Moreover, the aspirants who prepare for competitive entrance examinations like NEET, JEE, and CUET have a tendency to express grave concerns regarding consistency between the NCERT syllabus and the examination pattern as well as repeated delays in distributing revised textbooks.
In this regard, it is important to note that this youth protest movement is not only confined to Gen Z, as even younger children from Generation Alpha have been participating in these protests. The schoolchildren between the ages of 10 and 13 years are coming into the limelight by showing their support regarding issues such as textbook policy, exam integrity, and administration issues.
Key Issues Driving NCERT Policy Protests
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Syllabus Rationalization & Rationales: Students as well as teacher collectives often express their concern regarding the removal or modification of certain chapters (including historic incidents, social movements, or theories of science) during the process of NCERT syllabus rationalization.
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Textbook Distribution Issues: The protests in regional centers such as Ranchi are often related to issues of delayed distribution of updated versions of NCERT textbooks, thus causing problems to students taking school exams or competitive exams (for example, NEET, JEE, and CUET) depending on those editions.
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National Curriculum Framework (NCF) Reforms: Introduction of new curricular frameworks and modifications in examination patterns often create students' fears of consistency in competitive exam and state boards exams.
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State & Center Balance: Protests often include claims about preservation of regional history and culture along with NCERT adaptation in the center.
Key Demands Typically Raised by Protesting Students
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Transparency in Removals: Proper academic reasoning to explain why certain topics have been trimmed down in the textbook.
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Prompt Accessibility: Prompt availability of cheap NCERT editions through regional distribution centers in Jharkhand.
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Examination Details: Prompt explanation from test-taking bodies (NTA) regarding the influence of NCERT syllabus modifications on entrance exam patterns.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.