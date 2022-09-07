SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 (OUT): Odisha Degree Admission Merit List for Round 1 Released at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 (OUT): Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has issued the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 for round 1 today, i.e. 7th September 2022 in online mode. Students can check their Odisha +3 Admissions 1st merit list on the official portal - samsodisha.gov.in. They will have to use the required credentials to download the SAMS Odisha +3 admission merit list. Students whose names are in the SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 will be eligible for admission to Degree Colleges in the state.

Students whose names have been featured in the SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 will be eligible for admission to Degree Colleges in the state. The procedure for payment of fees will begin today after the release of Odisha +3 Admissions merit list. The last day to deposit the fee is 11th September 2022.

How To Check SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Merit List?

The merit list of Student Academic Management System admission will be released today in online mode. Students will have to go to the official website to check the SAMS Odisha +3 Admission merit list for round 1. Those who are not able to get a seat in this round can check their names in the next one. Go through the steps provided below to check SAMS Odisha +3 Admission merit list -

Step 1 - Go o to the official website of SAMS Odisha – samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the Homepage, click on the - Degree +3 tab that is provided under the Higher Education section.

Step 3 - On the new page, click on the tab that reads, - Merit List.

Step 4 - A new window will open with Odisha +3 Admissions Merit List.

Step 5 - Check and download the 1st round merit list.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Merit List

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022 is released for admissions to Degree Colleges in the state. For admission to +3 or degree classes, the students must have passed the higher secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, or its equivalent. Admission into various streams, colleges, and honours shall be done strictly based on merit.

