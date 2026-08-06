SCERT Assam DELEd 1st Allotment Result 2026 Today at scertpet.co.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

SCERT Assam DElEd Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced online soon. Candidates participating in the counselling round must visit the official website to download the allotment result. According to the notification issued, the Round 1 Institute Allotment Result and Cut-off Marks will be published on August 6, 2026, 2pm onwards.

Candidates allotted seats in the Assam DElEd Round 1 Allotment must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. Candidates can report to the colleges from August 7, 2026, to August 10 and 11, 2026.

Assam DelEd Round 1 Admission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the detailed schedule for admission below.