SCERT Assam DELEd 1st Allotment Result 2026 Today at scertpet.co.in, Download Merit List PDF Here
Assam DElEd 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced online today, August 6, 2026, at 2 PM. Candidates who have applied for admission can download the allotment letter through the counselling portal.
SCERT Assam DElEd Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced online soon. Candidates participating in the counselling round must visit the official website to download the allotment result. According to the notification issued, the Round 1 Institute Allotment Result and Cut-off Marks will be published on August 6, 2026, 2pm onwards.
Candidates allotted seats in the Assam DElEd Round 1 Allotment must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. Candidates can report to the colleges from August 7, 2026, to August 10 and 11, 2026.
Assam DelEd Round 1 Admission 2026: Important Dates
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the detailed schedule for admission below.
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Description
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Date
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Result of allotment of institute - Round 1 and cut-off mark.
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August 6, 2026
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Admission with document verification in the allotted institute with payment of admission fees.
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August 7, 2026 to August 10 and 11, 2026
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Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes.
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August 12, 2026 (before 5.00 pm)
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Publication of vacancy list.
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August 13, 2026
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Result of allotment of institute - Round 2 and cut-off mark (Subject to availability of seats).
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August 14, 2026
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Admission with document verification in the allotted institute with payment of admission fees.
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August 17, 2026
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Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes.
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August 18, 2026 (before 5.00 pm)
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Publication of vacancy list.
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August 19, 2026
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Online counselling (2nd phase) for revision/modification of preferences of Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) by the candidates (Subject to availability of seats).
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August 20, 2026
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Result of allotment of institute - Round 3 (last round) & cut off mark.
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August 24, 2026
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Admission with document verification in the allotted institute with payment of admission fees.
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August 29, 2026
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Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes.
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August 31, 2026 (before 5.00 pm)
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Publication of vacancy list.
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September 1, 2026
Assam DElEd Counselling 2026 Round 1: Admission Process
After the Round 1 seat allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for the admission and document verification process. Candidates reporting to the colleges for admission must carry along with them all the required documents - both original and photocopies. The list of documents required is provided below
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PET admit card and rank/scorecard.
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Class 10 (HSLC) admit card or pass certificate.
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Higher Secondary (HS / 10+2) mark sheet and pass certificate.
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Aadhaar card or other government-issued photo ID.
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Recent passport-size photographs
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Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) or proof of being a permanent resident of Assam
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Valid SC, ST, or OBC/MOBC certificate issued by the competent authority (if claiming reservation)
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EWS or PWD certificates from the competent authority if applicable
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: Self-attested photocopies of all original documents for physical verification at your allotted Teacher Education Institute (TEI).
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.