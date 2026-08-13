Schools Lacked Preparation Time for NEP Third Language Rule From Class 6: Parliamentary Panel

NEP 2020: The tenth report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy aspects for providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education" submitted to the Lok Sabha revealed serious issues pertaining to the implementation of the Three Language Formula under NEP 2020.

The parliamentary committee stated that schools were not provided adequate time to implement the third language from Class 6. The lack of lead time along with the delayed hiring of qualified teachers, availability of updated study material and textbooks, and confusion related to the criteria of selecting languages has caused tremendous pressure to the concerned people including students, teachers, parents, and the school authorities.

Despite appreciating the efforts made by the Union Ministry of Education such as the flexible approach of 'R1, R2, R3', translation of textbooks in 22 scheduled languages, Bhasha Sangam, and Jaadui Pitara learning kits, the committee said that these requirements were not anticipated. In order to address the implementation challenges, the committee recommended that the ministry should take quick actions for developing, printing, and distribution of regional textbooks and handbooks prior to the start of every academic year.