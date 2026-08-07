Six IIT Madras Faculty Members Awarded Prestigious ANRF J.C. Bose Grant for Research Excellence
IIT Madras: Six senior IIT Madras faculty members received the prestigious ANRF J.C. Bose Grant to support frontier research across domains like assistive technologies, clean water, carbon capture, and optics. The award provides ₹25 lakh annually per fellow for five years to cover equipment, personnel, travel, and operational expenses.
IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has achieved another milestone towards strengthening its research and technological innovations with the award of the prestigious Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) J.C. Bose Grant to six distinguished faculty members of IIT Madras. ANRF is a highly prestigious national award presented to active senior scientists and engineers for their outstanding contribution, innovative technological breakthroughs, and excellence in research in different fields of science and engineering. This award specifically aims at enabling outstanding researchers in pursuing high-impact scientific research. The grant amount of ₹25 lakhs per year for five consecutive years shall be given to the awardee for conducting advanced research. The generous extramural funding would cover all operational expenses including salary of research staff, sophisticated laboratory equipment, consumable material, travel within and outside the country, contingency, and institutional overhead.
The six distinguished awardees are Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan (Mechanical Engineering), Padma Shri Prof. Thalappil Pradeep (Chemistry), Prof. Deepa Venkitesh (Electrical Engineering), Prof. Jitendra S. Sangwai (Chemical Engineering), Prof. Ramakrishnan Swaminathan (Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering), and Prof. Sundargopal Ghosh (Chemistry).
List of Awardees & Research Domains
Selected six faculty members have a wide variety of backgrounds that include assistive technology, clean water, carbon capture, and quantum optics, among other fields:
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Faculty Member
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Department
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Key Research Contribution & Impact
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Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan
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Mechanical Engineering
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Head of TTK R2D2 and NCAHT; pioneered affordable assistive and rehabilitation devices including the Standing Wheelchair, NeoFly-NeoBolt, and Kadam prosthetic knee.
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Prof. Thalappil Pradeep (Padma Shri)
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Chemistry
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Globally recognized pioneer in nanomaterial-based clean water purification technologies providing safe drinking water to millions. Secured his third 5-year term under the J.C. Bose programme.
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Prof. Deepa Venkitesh
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Electrical Engineering
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Leads India’s first multicore optical fiber field testbed, advancing high-capacity optical communications, microwave photonics, and signal processing.
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Prof. Jitendra S. Sangwai
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Chemical Engineering
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Focuses on Carbon Capture, Utilization & Sequestration (CCUS), gas hydrates, and upstream oil & gas engineering (over 200 journal papers and 43 patents).
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Prof. Ramakrishnan Swaminathan
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Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engg.
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Advanced research in biomedical instrumentation and medical device design to analyze brain and muscle functions for diagnostic informatics.
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Prof. Sundargopal Ghosh
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Chemistry
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Pioneering research in transition metal boron chemistry, small molecule activation, electronic bonding, and catalysis.
ANRF J.C. Bose Grant: Highlights
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Financial Support: The grant provides ₹25 lakh per annum for 5 years for costs associated with research manpower, equipment, consumables, contingency, travel, and institutional overheads.
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Eligibility: The award is open to established scientists and engineers in India, aged between 45 and 65 years.
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Evaluation Criteria: Selection of awardees is done strictly on the basis of measures of scientific excellence, which include peer-reviewed publications, patents, technology transfers, and societal impact.
Executive - Editorial
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