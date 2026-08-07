Six IIT Madras Faculty Members Awarded Prestigious ANRF J.C. Bose Grant for Research Excellence

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has achieved another milestone towards strengthening its research and technological innovations with the award of the prestigious Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) J.C. Bose Grant to six distinguished faculty members of IIT Madras. ANRF is a highly prestigious national award presented to active senior scientists and engineers for their outstanding contribution, innovative technological breakthroughs, and excellence in research in different fields of science and engineering. This award specifically aims at enabling outstanding researchers in pursuing high-impact scientific research. The grant amount of ₹25 lakhs per year for five consecutive years shall be given to the awardee for conducting advanced research. The generous extramural funding would cover all operational expenses including salary of research staff, sophisticated laboratory equipment, consumable material, travel within and outside the country, contingency, and institutional overhead.