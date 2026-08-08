Tamil Nadu Medical University Told to Publish RTI Details

Tamil Nadu Information Commission has ordered MGR Medical University to publish professors and inspection committee details on its website by August 20, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

Tamil Nadu Information Commission has directed Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to publish full details of professors working in private medical colleges linked to the university. It has also asked the university to publish names and details of members of the Affiliation Inspection Committee on its website. The order was passed after an RTI case and the university has been told to provide the requested information within four weeks. The deadline for compliance is August 20, 2026. Read the article to know further details. RTI Case Led to Order Against MGR Medical University The case began after Arappor Iyakkam filed an RTI application seeking details about the affiliation inspection committee members who inspected affiliated medical colleges during the academic years 2022 to 2025. It also asked for details of faculty members working in those affiliated colleges during the same period. The university records also mention requests linked to inspection committee members and faculty information for these years.

The Affiliation Inspection Committee plays an important role before a private medical college gets affiliation. It visits colleges and checks infrastructure medical facilities, faculty strength and whether the college meets medical education rules. In this case the RTI application asked for the names, qualification and other details of the inspection members along with information about professors in affiliated colleges. This matter later moved through the RTI appeal process and involved the university’s Public Information Officer and Registrar. Commission Pushes for Transparency in Medical College and Inspections After hearing the matter the Information Commission asked the university to provide the information requested under the RTI act and also make it available online for public access. It clearly warned that failure to obey the order could lead to action under the RTI Act. The order also reacts that the matter moved through appeal stages under sections 19(1) and 19(3). Related proceedings also mention section 20 of the RTI Act.