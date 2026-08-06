TANCET MCA/ MBA Supplementary Counselling Schedule Released, Admissions on August 10

TANCET Supplementary Counselling Schedule: TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA supplementary counselling schedule has been issued. The candidates who have not been allotted a seat in regular online counselling, Absentees, and not registered candidates are eligible for supplementary Counselling. Students need to report to the colleges with all required documents as per the schedule provided.

Candidates applying for MCA must report for admissions from 9 AM on August 10, 2026. Students with TANCET MBA marks 100.00 to 50.000 must report for counselling from 9 AM onwards on August 11, 2026. Candidates with TANCET MBA Mark Below 50.000 must report for counselling on August 12, 2026, at 9 AM. The counselling is being conducted at Government College of Technology (Auditorium).