TANCET MCA/ MBA Supplementary Counselling Schedule Released, Admissions on August 10
TANCET MBA/ MCA supplementary counselling schedule has been announced. Students eligible for the counselling round can check the complete reporting schedule on the official website.
TANCET Supplementary Counselling Schedule: TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA supplementary counselling schedule has been issued. The candidates who have not been allotted a seat in regular online counselling, Absentees, and not registered candidates are eligible for supplementary Counselling. Students need to report to the colleges with all required documents as per the schedule provided.
Candidates applying for MCA must report for admissions from 9 AM on August 10, 2026. Students with TANCET MBA marks 100.00 to 50.000 must report for counselling from 9 AM onwards on August 11, 2026. Candidates with TANCET MBA Mark Below 50.000 must report for counselling on August 12, 2026, at 9 AM. The counselling is being conducted at Government College of Technology (Auditorium).
TANCET MBA/ MCA Supplementary Counselling Fee
Candidates attending the TANCET MBA/ MCA counselling will have to pay an application fee. Check the category-wise fee details below
|Application Fee
|General Category
|Rs.800/-
|SC/ST/SCA
|Rs.400/-
|Counselling Fee
|General Category
|Rs.5000/-
|SC/ST/SCA
|Rs.1000/-
Candidates who have already paid the counselling fees in the online counselling process need not pay again, but must bring a copy of the filled application form and evidence for the payment.
TANCET MCA/ MBA Supplementary Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Students, when reporting for the counselling process, are required to carry the following documents with them for admissions.
1. Passport-size Photo
2. SSLC Mark Sheet
3. Plus Two Mark Sheet / Diploma Certificate
4. All Semester Mark Sheets / Consolidated Marksheet of qualifying Degree Examinations
5. Provisional / Degree Certificate / Course Completion Certificate
6. Valid Community Certificate for BC, BCM, MBC & DNC, SC, SCA and ST (Permanent card / electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate)
7. TANCET 2026 (MCA / MBA) Hall Ticket
8. TANCET 2026 (MCA / MBA) Mark sheet
9. Nativity Certificate only in electronic form / digitally signed e-certificate – If applicable
10. Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee certificate – If applicable
11. One Set of Xerox copies of All Certificates
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.