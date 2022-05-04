TBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released at tbjee.nic.in, Objection window open until May 7

TBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination Answer Key 2022 has been released on the official website. Students who have appeared for the TBJEE 2022 exams can visit the official website to check the answer key for the exam. Candidates must note that the answer key released is provisional and they will be able to raise objections against the answer key in case of any discrepancy.

With the help of the TBJEE 2022 answer key students will be able to check through the answers entered by them during the exams and analyze the score. The TBJEE 2022 answer key has been released for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects. The TBJEE 2022 Answer key has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the answers to the question series provided.

Candidates can download the TBJEE 2022 answer key through the link provided on the official website - tbjee.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the TBJEE 2022 answer key is also provided here.

How to check TBJEE 2022 Answer Key

TBJEE 2022 Answer key is available on the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examinations. Since the Answer key has been released in the form of a PDF document, students need to visit the official website of TBJEE and click on the ‘Model Answer Key’ link provided on the official website.

How to submit TBJEE 2022 Answer Key objections

To raise objections against the TBJEE 2022 Answer Key, students are required to submit their concerns until May 7, 2022 with all necessary reference documents to the email id - tjeefeedback@gmail.com. TBJEE 2022 Final answer key will be released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students.

