IISER Admissions 2022 Registration To Begin Today at iiseradmission.in, Know Steps To Apply

IISER 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) will start the registration procedure for IISER admissions 2022 from today 4th May 2022. Candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website - iiseradmission.in. Also, a direct link will be provided here on this page once released.

The last date to apply for IAT 2022 is 20th May 2022. However, since the IISER application form release date has been revised, this deadline is expected to be extended as well. IISER Admissions 2022 through IAT are being done for a 5-year integrated BS-MS course and a 4-year BS course in Engineering and Economic Sciences.

IISER Admission Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Apply for IISER Application Form 2022?

To apply for the admission test for IISER, candidates will have to apply at the official website - iiseradmission.in. Now, they will have to click on IISER registration 2022 link on the homepage. A login page will appear, Enter the credentials and fill out the application form of IISER 2022. After completing the form, pay the application fees and download the IISER admission test application form.

IISER Entrance Exam 2022

According to the official notice, the IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022 will be conducted on 3rd July 2022 (Sunday). The exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The IISER entrance test will be valid for its various branches Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

As per IISER, “The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3 hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022."

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT)

IAT will be conducted for one channel, the SCB Channel of IISER Admissions 2022. Candidates can apply through the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KYPY Fellowship. They will also be eligible to apply if they have or are appearing for JEE Advanced Exam 2022.

Candidates can apply for the 4-year BS Degree courses in Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal, 5-year integrated BS and MS programme and other BS Degree courses available at the various branches of IISER.

