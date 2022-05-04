NEET PG 2022 not expected to be Postponed, Exams on May 21, Check details here

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the PG courses is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. As per reports, the NEET PG 2021 exams will not be postponed in spite of high demand by aspirants. According to reports, the decision was taken in a meeting conducted on April 30, 2022 in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Aspirants scheduled for the NEET PG exams which include several doctors associations have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Health Minister etc, to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exams citing the delay in the counselling process.

The Federation of All India Medical Association, in the letter stated that the Medical Counselling committee on april 30, 2022 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 counselling was made null and void and the final results will be declared on May 2, 2022.

The letter further states that following the completion, the state governments can conduct mop-up rounds and many of the states have already released the schedule which will begin from May 2022.

In a second letter to the President and the Prime Minister, the doctors association has mentioned that if the NEET PG 2022 exams will be held on May 21, 2022, the doctors have no choice but to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India.

The NEET PG 2021 Admit Card will be released shortly and candidates appearing for the exams will be able to download the admit card through the official website of the National Board of Examination.

NEET PG 2022 Exams

The NEET PG 2022 exams will be conducted as an online examination for the students who wish to get admissions to the MD, MD or postgraduate diploma programmes in the Medical Colleges across the country except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

