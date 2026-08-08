Telangana Private Schools Must Disclose Class-Wise Fees For 2026-27; Government Warns Of Action

The Telangana School Education Department has directed all private unaided schools in the state to publicly disclose their class-wise fee structures for the 2026-27 academic year. The move is aimed at improving transparency in school fee collection and enabling the department to monitor fees charged by private institutions.

The department has created a dedicated provision on its official portal, where private schools are required to upload their fee structures. Schools have also been instructed to display the same information on their notice boards and official websites.

Schools To Upload Documents Supporting Fee Structure

According to the circular issued by School Education Director E Naveen Nicolas, schools must not only disclose the class-wise fees but also upload documents used to determine the fee structure for the 2026-27 academic year. The supporting documents must include the signatures of members of the respective school’s governing body. The directions have been communicated to Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers for implementation across the state.