Telangana Private Schools Must Disclose Class-Wise Fees For 2026-27; Government Warns Of Action
Telangana has directed all private unaided schools to disclose their class-wise fee structures for the 2026-27 academic year on their notice boards, official websites and the School Education Department portal. Schools have also been asked to upload supporting documents, with action possible against those failing to comply.
The Telangana School Education Department has directed all private unaided schools in the state to publicly disclose their class-wise fee structures for the 2026-27 academic year. The move is aimed at improving transparency in school fee collection and enabling the department to monitor fees charged by private institutions.
The department has created a dedicated provision on its official portal, where private schools are required to upload their fee structures. Schools have also been instructed to display the same information on their notice boards and official websites.
Schools To Upload Documents Supporting Fee Structure
According to the circular issued by School Education Director E Naveen Nicolas, schools must not only disclose the class-wise fees but also upload documents used to determine the fee structure for the 2026-27 academic year. The supporting documents must include the signatures of members of the respective school’s governing body. The directions have been communicated to Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers for implementation across the state.
The department’s latest direction follows earlier instructions requiring private unaided schools to submit annual administration reports along with audited statements of accounts certified by a Chartered Accountant for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.
Schools May Face Action For Non-Compliance
Private schools that fail to display their fee structure on the notice board, website and department portal may receive show-cause notices. The department has also warned that action can be taken against institutions that do not comply with the directions.
Earlier, the School Education Department had warned that failure to display the 2026-27 class-wise fee structure and submit the required audited records could lead to action, including withdrawal of recognition or permission.
Move Aims To Improve Fee Transparency
The latest order comes amid growing concerns among parents over rising private school fees in Telangana. Parents’ groups have repeatedly sought greater transparency and a stronger mechanism to regulate fee increases. The Hyderabad School Parents Association welcomed the move, saying that requiring schools to officially declare their fee structures could improve transparency and discourage arbitrary fee collection.
The new disclosure requirement is therefore expected to give parents clearer information about the fees applicable to different classes while allowing education authorities to maintain better oversight of private school fee structures across Telangana.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.