TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: [Link Active] DGE Tamil Nadu HSE Plus Two Marks Memo Out at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu declared the HSE +2 Supplementary and Arrear Examination Result 2026 on 22 July 2026. Students appearing for the compartmental & arrear examination conducted from 29 June 2026 to 7 July 2026, can check and download the provisional mark sheet through the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The provisional results can be downloaded using the result websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in by providing candidate registration number and date of birth.

With this supplementary exam, candidates get an immediate chance to pass their backlogs, improve subject marks, and ensure qualification status without compromising their academic year. The online scorecard will provide marks obtained by the students in theory & practical of each subject along with pass/fail statuses. Students can use this provisional mark sheet for admission into undergraduate colleges before getting original certificates from their respective schools.