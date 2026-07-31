TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: [Link Active] DGE Tamil Nadu HSE Plus Two Marks Memo Out at dge.tn.gov.in
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, declared the HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026 on July 22, 2026. Candidates who took the exams from June 29 to July 7 can download their provisional mark sheets from tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu declared the HSE +2 Supplementary and Arrear Examination Result 2026 on 22 July 2026. Students appearing for the compartmental & arrear examination conducted from 29 June 2026 to 7 July 2026, can check and download the provisional mark sheet through the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The provisional results can be downloaded using the result websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in by providing candidate registration number and date of birth.
With this supplementary exam, candidates get an immediate chance to pass their backlogs, improve subject marks, and ensure qualification status without compromising their academic year. The online scorecard will provide marks obtained by the students in theory & practical of each subject along with pass/fail statuses. Students can use this provisional mark sheet for admission into undergraduate colleges before getting original certificates from their respective schools.
Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Direct LINK
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announces the TN HSE Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2026 on July 31, 2026. The result of students who have taken compartmental exams and arrears exam from June 29 to July 7 will be displayed online. To get the result of the provisional mark sheet, candidates need to visit the website https://tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.
How To Download The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026?
To Download The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
-
Go to the web browser and log in to the official website dge.tn.gov.in.
-
Navigate to the Supplementary Exam Result Statement of Marks section from the homepage.
-
Enter the eleven digit roll number along with other candidate details.
-
Enter the date of birth in the required format of DD MM YYYY. Click on the submit button to get the provisional mark sheet on the screen.
-
Download the mark sheet in PDF form and print it for future reference.
Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights of the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2026:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
|
Exam Name
|
Higher Secondary Second Year (HSE +2) Supplementary Examination 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
June 29 – July 7, 2026
|
Result Status
|
DECLARED (OUT)
|
Official Portals
|
tnresults.nic.in | dge.tn.gov.in
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration / Roll Number & Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.