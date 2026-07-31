TN 12th Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE +2, HSE+1 Arrears Result OUT; Check Marks Memo at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: DGE Tamil Nadu has announced the TN Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) and 1 Arrear Supplementary Examinations for June / July 2026 results. Candidates can download their results as a Statement of Marks on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with the roll number and date of birth.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026 Click Here

Official Press Release: Click Here

Earlier, DGE Tamil Nadu announced the SSLC, First Year and Second Year senior secondary Arrear results for private candidates. The results were announced on July 22, 2026. The link to check the supplementary result for private candidates was available at dge.tn.gov.in. Similar to this, the link for regular students to check their TN supplementary result 2026 and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check the result and download their provisional marksheets.

TN Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Highlights

TN SSLC, HSE +2 main exams were conducted in March 2026. The results for both the exams were issued separately. Candidates can check the highlights of the performance of candidates in their main examination below

Particulars Class 10 Class 12 Exam Date March 11 to April 6, 2026 March 2 to March 26, 2026 Exam Result Date May 20, 2026 May 8, 2026 Overall Pass Percentage 94.31%. 95.20%. Students Appeared 8,70,643 7,91,654 Students Passed 8,21,105 7,53,694 Pass Percentage 94.31% 95.20% Pass Percentage Girls 96.47% 97.00% Pass Percentage Boys 92.15% 93.19%

Official Websites To Check Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026

The DGE TN supplementary result 2026 has been announced online. Once released, students can visit the official website of the Directorate of General Education or the TN Result portal to check the result and download the provisional marksheets. The list of websites is provided below

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

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