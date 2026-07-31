CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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TN 12th Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE +2, HSE+1 Arrears Result OUT; Check Marks Memo at dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2026, 17:27 IST

TN SSLC, HSE +2 Supplementary result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result and download the marksheets is available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the compartment/ arrear examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the marksheets. Supplementary results will be announced at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

TN 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2026
TN 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TN SSLC, HSE Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2026 for Regular Students announced online
  • Candidates can download their compartment/ arrear exam results at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in
  • Students must login with their roll number and date of birth to download their individual provisional marksheets

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: DGE Tamil Nadu has announced the TN Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) and 1 Arrear Supplementary Examinations for June / July 2026 results. Candidates can download their results as a Statement of Marks on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with the roll number and date of birth.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026 Click Here

Official Press Release: Click Here

Earlier, DGE Tamil Nadu announced the SSLC, First Year and Second Year senior secondary Arrear results for private candidates. The results were announced on July 22, 2026. The link to check the supplementary result for private candidates was available at dge.tn.gov.in. Similar to this, the link for regular students to check their TN supplementary result 2026 and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check the result and download their provisional marksheets. 

TN Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Highlights

TN SSLC, HSE +2 main exams were conducted in March 2026. The results for both the exams were issued separately. Candidates can check the highlights of the performance of candidates in their main examination below

Particulars

Class 10

Class 12

Exam Date

March 11 to April 6, 2026

March 2 to March 26, 2026

Exam Result Date

May 20, 2026

May 8, 2026

Overall Pass Percentage

94.31%.

95.20%.

Students Appeared

8,70,643

7,91,654

Students Passed

8,21,105

7,53,694

Pass Percentage

94.31%

95.20%

Pass Percentage Girls

96.47%

97.00%

Pass Percentage Boys

92.15%

93.19%

Official Websites To Check Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026

The DGE TN supplementary result 2026 has been announced online. Once released, students can visit the official website of the Directorate of General Education or the TN Result portal to check the result and download the provisional marksheets. The list of websites is provided below

  • dge.tn.gov.in

  • tnresults.nic.in

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LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 31, 2026, 17:27 IST

    12th Supplementary Exam Result Date: Steps to Download Statement of Marks

    TN Class 12 and plus 2 supplementary result 2026 have been announced online. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

    Step 2: Click on Results link

    Step 3: Click on Higher Secondary Result

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 5: The Statement of Marks will be displayed

    Step 6: Download PDF for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2026, 16:28 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in 2026 Result Released: Link Active

    DGE Tamil Nadu has released the Class 12 Arrear Supplementary result. The link to check the result is available on the official website.

    TN Plus 2, Plus 1 Arrear Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:57 IST

    TN Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marks Statement

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 and Class 11 arrear exam results 2026 has been released on the official website. The following details will be given on the statement of marks:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Subject
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:48 IST

    TN 12th Arrear Exam Result 2026: Plus 1 Arrear Supplementary Result Out

    The TN first-year arrear supplementary result 2026 is available online. To download the statement of marks, students must visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can check the result at dge.tn.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:39 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result: Process to Apply for Answer Sheet Copies

    TN Class 12 supplementary result has been announced online. Candidates who wish to apply for a copy of their arrear answer sheets for the June / July 2026 Higher Secondary Supplementary Examination must visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective district in person on August 4 and 5, 2026, between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and register by paying a cash fee of ₹275/- per subject.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:36 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Statement of Marks

    TN Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is available on the official website. The link is live at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the statement of marks, students must visit the official website and login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of birth

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:33 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Arrear Supplementary Result Out

    Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary result 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates can check their supplementary result using their credentials at dge.tn.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

    Step 2: Click on Results link

    Step 3: Click on Higher Secondary Result

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 5: The Statement of Marks will be displayed

    Step 6: Download PDF for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:32 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in TN Supplementary Result Declared

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 arrear supplementary result 2026 is available on the official website. To check the result and download the statement of marks, students are required to visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and login with their credentials. 

    TN Plus 2, Plus 1 Arrear Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:27 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in 2026 Result Released: Link Active

    DGE Tamil Nadu has released the Class 12 Arrear Supplementary result. The link to check the result is available on the official website. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:19 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: Plus 2 and Plus 1 Arrear Result Today

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 and Class 12 supplementary results will be declared online anytime now. The results can be expected between 1 PM and 3 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download their statement of marks.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:04 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: List of Official Websites

    The DGE TN supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can visit the official website of the Directorate of General Education or the TN Result portal to check the result and download the provisional marksheets. The list of websites is provided below

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:46 IST

    12th Supplementary Exam Result Date: Steps to Download Statement of Marks

    TN Class 12 and plus 2 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

    Step 2: Click on Results link

    Step 3: Click on Higher Secondary Result

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 5: The Statement of Marks will be displayed

    Step 6: Download PDF for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:32 IST

    TN 12th Arrear Exam Result 2026: Link to be Activated Shortly

    The TN class 12 arrear exam result will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on th official DGE website. To download the statement of marks students must visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:24 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Process to Apply for Answer Sheet Copies

    TN Class 12 supplementary result will be announced online. Candidates who wish to apply for a copy of their arrear answer sheets for the June / July 2026 Higher Secondary Supplementary Examination must visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective district in person on August 4 and 5, 2026 between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and register by paying a cash fee of ₹275/- per subject.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:19 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result: Statement of Marks Mandatory for Admissions

    Candidates clearing their TN Class 12 supplementary exams must download the statement of marks from the official website. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board shortly after the results are released. To download the marksheets students need to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. login using their roll number ad date of birth to download the statement of marks. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:04 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: Plus 2 and Plus 1 Arrear Result Today

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 and Class 12 supplementary results will be declared online soon. As per the details given in the official notification, DGE TN is expected to announce the TN Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) and 1 Arrear Supplementary Examinations for June / July 2026 results between 1 PM and 3 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download their statement of marks.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Link to be Activated Shortly

    TN Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. To download the statement of marks, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:39 IST

    TN Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Statement of Marks

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 and Class 11 arrear exam results 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the statement of marks

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 IST

    TN 12th Arrear Exam Result 2026 Time: When will Result be Announced

    There is no official confirmation of the exam time for the announcement of the supplementary result. After verifying on the website, it is expected that the link to check the result will be activated in the afternoon. Students who have appeared for the HSE supplementary exams can check their Plus 1 and Plus 2 supplementary results through the link on the official website dge.tn.gov.in

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:18 IST

    12th Supplementary Exam Result Date and Time: Results to be Declared Online Today

    Tamil Nadu class 12 and class 11 arrear/ supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can download the HSE result marksheets on the official website. According to the official notidfication issued, the result will be announced in the after

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:06 IST

    TN 12th Arrear Exam Result 2026: Revaluation and Retotaling Process

    According to the notification issued, only candidates who apply for a copy of the answer sheet can later apply for recount/revaluation. The date to download the answer sheet copies online will be released later through the media and on the website www.dge.tn.gov.in. The date for applying for recount/revaluation after receiving the answer sheet copies will be announced later.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 IST

    TN 12th Arrear Exam Result: Result to be Declared Today

    The Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) and 1 Arrear Supplementary Examinations for June / July 2026 were held from June 20, 2026 to July 16, 2026. A total of 60,527 candidates appeared for these examinations. The Hr Sec First Year and Second Year Supplementary Exam, Jun/Jul 2026 Result Statement of Marks (Provisional Certificate) Download link will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their Roll No. and Date of Birth to download the provisional marksheet. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:52 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026: Process to Apply for Answer Sheet Copies

    According to the press release issued, candidates who wish to apply for a copy of their answer sheets for the June / July 2026 Higher Secondary Supplementary Examination must visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective district in person on August 4, 2026 (Tuesday) and August 5, 2026, (Wednesday) between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and register by paying a cash fee of ₹275/- per subject.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026 by Afternoon

    According to the details provided, the HSE Plus 2 result will be issued online today, July 31, 2026. The link to check the result will be available in the afternoon. An official confirmation on the time of allotment of the result has not been provided but it is expected that the result will be declared between 12 Noon and 2 PM. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the result

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:46 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result Today

    DGE Tamil Nadu has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary exam result. According to the official notification, the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) and 1 Arrear Supplementary Examinations for June / July 2026 will be announced online today. Candidates can download their result as a Statement of Marks from the afternoon of July 31, 2026 (Friday) by visiting the website - dge.tn.gov.in, clicking on the word "Result", then clicking on the link titled "Hr Sec First Year and Second Year Supplementary Exam, Jun/Jul 2026 Result Statement Of Marks (Provisional Certificate) Download", and submitting their Roll No. and Date of Birth.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:26 IST

    Tamil 10th Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Will the Result be Announced Today?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the TN SSLC supplementary result. Last year the result was declared on July 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready to check their result. An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the class 10 supplementary result will be mde soon. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:13 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When was Result Announced Last Year?

    Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary result 2026 was announced on July 31, 2025. Considering that the results for regular candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams are yet to be announced, it is likely that the board will announce the results soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 2026 supplementary exams must make sure they keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:04 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Number of Students Scoring 100 Percent in Major Subjects

    The analysis of the Class 12 main exam result includes the number of students who hve scored 100% in the top subjects. Check below.

    1. Tamil: 83

    2. English: 21

    3. Physics: 105

    4. Chemistry: 632

    5. Biology: 784

    6. Mathematics: 732

    7. Botany: 31

    8. Zoology: 18

    9. Computer Science: 6,945

    10. Commerce: 683

    11. Accountancy: 1,946

    12. Economics: 440

    13. History: 282

    14. Computer Applications: 2,099

    15. Business Mathematics and Statistics: 463

    • Students scoring 100 marks in at least one subject: 16,024

    • Government school students scoring 100 marks in at least one subject: 1,695

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:40 IST

    TN 10th Supplementary Result 2026: Pass Percentage by School Classification

    TN 10th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. To download the marksheets students must visit the official website. Check the school wise pass percentage for class 10 main exams below.

    S.No. School Classification Pass Percentage
    1 Government Schools

    91.86%
    2 Government Aided Schools

    94.34%
    3 Private Self-Financing Schools

    98.14%
    4 Co-Education Schools

    94.42%
    5 Girls Schools

    96.42%
    6 Boys Schools

    88.50%
  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    TN 10th and 12th Supplementary results 2026 will be declared online soon. To check the result and download the marksheets students must visit the official website and login with their credentials. An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result will be made available soon. Students must make sure they keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:16 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

    The stream-wise pass percentage of class 12 students in the main exam is given below

    1. Science: 96.90%

    2. Commerce: 92.67%

    3. Arts: 85.19%

    4. Vocational: 85.97%

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:21 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: School-wise Performance of Candidates

    TN SSLC supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The school-wise performance of candidates in the SSLC Main xam is given below.

     

    Total Schools Appeared: 12,467

     

     

    Higher Secondary Schools: 7,490

     

     

    High Schools: 4,977

     

     

    Total Schools with 100% Pass: 5,171

     

     

    Total Schools with 95% Pass: 8,233

     

     

    Government Schools with 100% Pass: 1,931

     

    Government Schools with 95% Pass: 3,463

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:04 IST

    TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: School-wise Performance of Candidates

    TN HSE Plus  Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Check below the school-wise performance of candidates 

    Total Higher Secondary Schools: 7,536

    Schools with 100% Pass Rate: 2,639

    Schools with 95% Pass Rate: 5,170

    Government Schools with 100% Pass Rate: 489

    Government Schools with 95% Pass Rate: 1,572

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets at tnresults.nic.in

    Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 will be available online. Once released, candidates can download their marksheets using their credentials. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Results

    Step 2: Click on  HSE Plus 2 result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:30 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on SSLC Provisional Marksheets

    The provisional marksheets for the TN SSLC supplementary exams will be available online soon. Once released, candidates must visit the official website to login. The following details will be given on the provisional marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:00 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When was the Result Announced Last Year?

    TN supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates is expected online soon. Last year, the Class 12th results were announced on July 25, 2025, and the Class 10th (SSLC) results were declared on July 31, 2025. It is likely that the results for te regular students on 2026 will be issued in the coming days. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 07:45 IST

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Highlights

    Tamil Nadu Class 10 main examination results were announced on May 20, 2026. Candidates can check the analysis of the exam results below

    • Examination Dates: March 11 to April 4, 2026

    • Results Release Date: May 20, 2026

    • Total Candidates Appeared: 8,70,643

      • Girls: 4,35,247

      • Boys: 4,35,396

    • Pass Details:

      • Total Passed: 8,21,105 (94.31%)

      • Girls Passed: 4,19,891 (96.47%)

      • Boys Passed: 4,01,214 (92.15%)

      • Pass Difference: 4.32% more girls passed than boys.

    • Absent Candidates: 11,174

  • Jul 31, 2026, 07:29 IST

    Tamil 12th Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Qualifying Exams Mandatory for Further Studies

    Qualifying the TN Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 is mandatory for students to be considered for admission to undergraduate and other professional courses. Students unable to clear the supplementary exams will be required to appear for the exams in March 2027. The pass certificate and marksheets are to be submitted during the admission process. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 07:18 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their marksheets using their credentials. The TN Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 31, 2026, 07:11 IST

    Tamil 10th Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: What After 10th Compartment Result?

    The TN Class 10 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once announced, candidates can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website. Those who have cleared their Class 10 compartment exams will be eligible to continue with their Class 11 studies. Those who have failed the exam will, however, be required to clear the exams in the next academic session in March 2027. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 06:59 IST

    Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Provisional Marksheets

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. The link to download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. The details mentioned on the provisional marksheets are provided below

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 31, 2026, 06:51 IST

    Tamil 12th Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Exam Highlights

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 main examinations were conducted in March, and their results were announced in May 2026. Check the complete schedule here

    Examination Dates: March 2, 2026 to March 26, 2026

    Results Release Date: May 8, 2026

    Total Number of Students Appeared: 7,91,654

     

    Total Passed: 7,53,694 (95.20%)

    Male Students: 3,72,930

    Male Students Passed: 3,47,527 (93.19%

    Female Students: 4,18,724

    Female Students Passed: 4,06,167

    Number of Absentees: 7,874

  • Jul 31, 2026, 06:45 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Provisional Marksheets

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. The link to check the results will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The login credentials required are provided below

    • Roll number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 31, 2026, 06:42 IST

    TN 10th Supplementary Result 2026: Result Link Online

    The link for candidates to check their TN SSLC Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Once released, students can visit the official website and log in with their login credentials. The link to check the supplementary result 2026 will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also check their supplementary result at tnresults.nic.in.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 06:40 IST

    TN 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2026: Expected Date and Time for Results

    DGE Tamil Nadu will be releasing the 10th and 12th supplementary exams anytime soon. Last year, the results were announced in the last week of July. The results for the private candidates were announced online on July 22, 2026. It is expected that the results for regular candidates will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to submit their applications. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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