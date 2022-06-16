TN Board Result 2022 SSLC and HSC: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Board 10th and 12th result 2022 by May. The TN Class 10 and 12 Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the month of March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12 Examinations can check the results on the official website of TN Board - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the TN Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th examinations will also be provided on this page. Students are hence advised to bookmark this page for all further updates on the release of the TN Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC and HSC Highlights

Details Specifications Board Directorate Government Examinations Exam Class 10 and 12 Exam level State Level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Registration Number

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 and 12

Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12th board examinations 2022 can visit the official website for complete details on the examination. Given below is an estimated timeline of the board for conducting the TN Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 and the declaration of the board examination results.

Event Date TN Class 10 Exams 2022 March- April 2022 TN Class 10 Results 2022 May 2022 TN Class 12 Exams 2022 March-April 2022 TN Class 12 Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Tamil Nadu Board examination results 2022 class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can check the exam results by entering the required details in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TN Board SSLC and HSC Results 2022.

Where to check TN Board Results 2022 10th and 12th

Students who have appeared for the TN Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board or visit the list of websites given below to check the TN Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board

Step 2nd: Click on the TN SSLC/HSC Result 2022 link

Step 3rd: Enter the TN 10th/ 12th Registration Number and DoB

Step 4th: Download the TN 10th and 12th Marksheet for further reference

How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link to check the TN class 10 and 12 results online on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the class 10 and 12 results via SMS.

In order to get the TN 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to enter the following details in the SMS type bar and send the same to the official TN Board numbers.

TNBOARD10/12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585..

What details will be mentioned in the TN Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12?

The Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. When checking the TN Board class 10 and 12 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the following details in the result sheet.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC, HSC Statistics

Along with releasing the TN class 10 and 12th Results 2022 on the official website, the board officials will also be releasing the exam statistics. The TN Board class 10 and 12 result statistics will include the total number of students who took the exams, the number of students who passed the exams and the overall pass percentage.

Candidates can check the data from the TN Board Class 10 previous year here.

Particulars Details Students registered 9,76,019 Students appeared 9,37,859 Male Students 4,69,289 Female Students 4,68,570 Overall Pass % 95.2% (8,92,521) Boys-Pass % 93.3% (4,37,956) Girls Pass % 97.0% (4,54,565)

TN Class 10 Results - Previous year Analysis

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass percentage Girls' pass percentage Boys' pass percentage 2019 9,37,859 95.2 97 93.3 2018 10,01,140 94.5 96.4 92.5 2017 9,82,097 94.4 96.2 92.5 2016 10,11,919 93.6 95.9 91.3 2015 10,60,866 92.9 95.4 90.5

TN Class 12 Results - Previous year statistics

Category Numbers Total appeared 8,18,129 Total passed 8,16,473 boys 3,80,500 Girls 4,35,973 Pass percent 100

Particular 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total number of Students Appeared 8,16,473 779931 8,69,423 9,07,620 9,33,690 8,76,136 Boys Appeared 3,80,500 - 3,89,250 4,00,179 4,15,331 3,88,935 Girls Appeared 4,35,973 - 4,53,262 4,60,255 4,77,930 4,44,747 Total number of Students Passed 8,16,473 720209 7,69,225 7,84,081 8,22,838 7,61,725 Boys Passed - 3,44,778 350936 3,70,985 3,41,931 Girls Passed - 4,24,447 433145 4,51,852 4,19,794 Overall Pass Percentage 100 92.3 91.3 91.1 92.1 91.4 Girls Pass Percentage 100 94.8 93.6 94.1 94.5 94.4 Boys Pass Percentage 100 89.41 88.6 87.7 89.3 87.9

What After the Announcement of Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Class 10th, 12th?

After the TN Class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will issue the students with the original certificates and marksheets. Candidates who have passed TN 10th and 12th examinations in the first attempt will be eligible for further admission procedures.

The board will also be conducting the TN SSLC and HSC rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations for the students. Students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website and submit the applications which will be available online.

Similarly, the board will also issue applications for the compartmental exams. The TN Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.

TN Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Tamil Nadu Board will be conducting the re-evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. The revaluation process will help students in getting their answer sheets rechecked for any kind of errors while totalling or wrong marking for answers.

The applications for the TN Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board. Students are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the same after which the answer sheets will be taken for revaluation. Changes in marks will be incorporated in the updated marksheets.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC, HSC - Compartmental Exam

TN Board conducts compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the board exams in the first attempt. The applications for the T Board 10th and 12 compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board soon after the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the applications. The board will issue a time table for the compartment exams after which the admit card will be released. The results of the TN Board SSLC and HSE 2022 compartment exams will be released soon after the exams are conducted.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Toppers

Tamil Nadu Board officials will be releasing the TN Class 10 and 12 Board examination toppers list along with the results of the class 10 examinations. The Board cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic and released the results based on the marking scheme set by the board officials.

As per media reports in 2020, the Tamil Nadu board took the initiative to not release any toppers list as a way to reduce the burden of competitiveness and the pressure which students face during the exams.

About Tamil Nadu Board School Examination Board

Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 10th and 12th examinations and results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.