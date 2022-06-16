|Tamil Nadu Board SSLC & HSC Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC and HSC Highlights
|Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 and 12
|How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|Where to check TN Board Results 2022 10th and 12th
|Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
TN Board Result 2022 SSLC and HSC: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Board 10th and 12th result 2022 by May. The TN Class 10 and 12 Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the month of March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12 Examinations can check the results on the official website of TN Board - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the TN Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th examinations will also be provided on this page. Students are hence advised to bookmark this page for all further updates on the release of the TN Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022.
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Directorate Government Examinations
|
Exam
|
Class 10 and 12
|
Exam level
|
State Level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Registration Number
Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12th board examinations 2022 can visit the official website for complete details on the examination. Given below is an estimated timeline of the board for conducting the TN Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 and the declaration of the board examination results.
|
Event
|
Date
|
TN Class 10 Exams 2022
|
March- April 2022
|
TN Class 10 Results 2022
|
May 2022
|
TN Class 12 Exams 2022
|
March-April 2022
|
TN Class 12 Results 2022
|
May 2022
Tamil Nadu Board examination results 2022 class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can check the exam results by entering the required details in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TN Board SSLC and HSC Results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website - tnresults.nic.in
Step 2nd: Click on the TN Class 10/ 12 Board examination result 2022 link provided
Step 3rd: Enter the TN 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link available
Step 4th: Download the TN Board class 10 and 12 examination results for further admission procedure.
Students who have appeared for the TN Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board or visit the list of websites given below to check the TN Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board
Step 2nd: Click on the TN SSLC/HSC Result 2022 link
Step 3rd: Enter the TN 10th/ 12th Registration Number and DoB
Step 4th: Download the TN 10th and 12th Marksheet for further reference
How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Via SMS?
Along with the link to check the TN class 10 and 12 results online on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the class 10 and 12 results via SMS.
In order to get the TN 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to enter the following details in the SMS type bar and send the same to the official TN Board numbers.
TNBOARD10/12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585..
The Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. When checking the TN Board class 10 and 12 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the following details in the result sheet.
Along with releasing the TN class 10 and 12th Results 2022 on the official website, the board officials will also be releasing the exam statistics. The TN Board class 10 and 12 result statistics will include the total number of students who took the exams, the number of students who passed the exams and the overall pass percentage.
Candidates can check the data from the TN Board Class 10 previous year here.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Students registered
|
9,76,019
|
Students appeared
|
9,37,859
|
Male Students
|
4,69,289
|
Female Students
|
4,68,570
|
Overall Pass %
|
95.2% (8,92,521)
|
Boys-Pass %
|
93.3% (4,37,956)
|
Girls Pass %
|
97.0% (4,54,565)
TN Class 10 Results - Previous year Analysis
|
Year
|
Number of students appeared
|
Overall pass percentage
|
Girls' pass percentage
|
Boys' pass percentage
|
2019
|
9,37,859
|
95.2
|
97
|
93.3
|
2018
|
10,01,140
|
94.5
|
96.4
|
92.5
|
2017
|
9,82,097
|
94.4
|
96.2
|
92.5
|
2016
|
10,11,919
|
93.6
|
95.9
|
91.3
|
2015
|
10,60,866
|
92.9
|
95.4
|
90.5
TN Class 12 Results - Previous year statistics
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Total appeared
|
8,18,129
|
Total passed
|
8,16,473
|
boys
|
3,80,500
|
Girls
|
4,35,973
|
Pass percent
|
100
TN Class 12 Results - Previous year statistics
|
Particular
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Total number of Students Appeared
|
8,16,473
|
779931
|
8,69,423
|
9,07,620
|
9,33,690
|
8,76,136
|
Boys Appeared
|
3,80,500
|
-
|
3,89,250
|
4,00,179
|
4,15,331
|
3,88,935
|
Girls Appeared
|
4,35,973
|
-
|
4,53,262
|
4,60,255
|
4,77,930
|
4,44,747
|
Total number of Students Passed
|
8,16,473
|
720209
|
7,69,225
|
7,84,081
|
8,22,838
|
7,61,725
|
Boys Passed
|
|
-
|
3,44,778
|
350936
|
3,70,985
|
3,41,931
|
Girls Passed
|
|
-
|
4,24,447
|
433145
|
4,51,852
|
4,19,794
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
100
|
92.3
|
91.3
|
91.1
|
92.1
|
91.4
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
100
|
94.8
|
93.6
|
94.1
|
94.5
|
94.4
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
100
|
89.41
|
88.6
|
87.7
|
89.3
|
87.9
After the TN Class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will issue the students with the original certificates and marksheets. Candidates who have passed TN 10th and 12th examinations in the first attempt will be eligible for further admission procedures.
The board will also be conducting the TN SSLC and HSC rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations for the students. Students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website and submit the applications which will be available online.
Similarly, the board will also issue applications for the compartmental exams. The TN Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.
Tamil Nadu Board will be conducting the re-evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. The revaluation process will help students in getting their answer sheets rechecked for any kind of errors while totalling or wrong marking for answers.
The applications for the TN Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board. Students are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the same after which the answer sheets will be taken for revaluation. Changes in marks will be incorporated in the updated marksheets.
TN Board conducts compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the board exams in the first attempt. The applications for the T Board 10th and 12 compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board soon after the results are declared on the official website.
Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the applications. The board will issue a time table for the compartment exams after which the admit card will be released. The results of the TN Board SSLC and HSE 2022 compartment exams will be released soon after the exams are conducted.
Tamil Nadu Board officials will be releasing the TN Class 10 and 12 Board examination toppers list along with the results of the class 10 examinations. The Board cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic and released the results based on the marking scheme set by the board officials.
As per media reports in 2020, the Tamil Nadu board took the initiative to not release any toppers list as a way to reduce the burden of competitiveness and the pressure which students face during the exams.
Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 10th and 12th examinations and results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.
Tamil Nadu for the class 10 and 12 students, the Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (TNSCERT) has made 40 percent of the syllabus optional for the students appearing for the board examinations in 2021. Check reduced topics and syllabus details here.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will be announcing the TN Supplementary examination results 2020 on the official website today - October 28, 2020. Check the complete details here.
Tamil Nadu has begun the distribution of Free Books to the students of Class 10 and 12 School students across the different districts in the state. The schools have remained shut in the state due to the pandemic situation across the country.