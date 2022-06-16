    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022: Check TN 10th and 12th Result Date, How to Check; Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 16, 2022 14:42 IST
    Tamil Nadu Board SSLC & HSC Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10 and 12
    How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to check TN Board Results 2022 10th and 12th
    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    TN Board Result 2022 SSLC and HSC: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Board 10th and 12th result 2022 by May. The TN Class 10 and 12 Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the month of March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12 Examinations can check the results on the official website of TN Board - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the TN Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th examinations will also be provided on this page. Students are hence advised to bookmark this page for all further updates on the release of the TN Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022. 

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Directorate Government Examinations

    Exam

    Class 10 and 12 

    Exam level

    State Level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Registration Number

    Candidates appearing for the TN Board 10th and 12th board examinations 2022 can visit the official website for complete details on the examination. Given below is an estimated timeline of the board for conducting the TN Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 and the declaration of the board examination results. 

    Event

    Date

    TN Class 10 Exams 2022

    March- April 2022

    TN Class 10 Results 2022

    May 2022

    TN Class 12 Exams 2022

    March-April 2022

    TN Class 12 Results 2022

    May 2022

    Tamil Nadu Board examination results 2022 class 10 and 12 will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can check the exam results by entering the required details in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TN Board SSLC and HSC Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Tamil Nadu Board official website - tnresults.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on the TN Class 10/ 12 Board examination result 2022 link provided

    Step 3rd: Enter the TN 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link available

    Step 4th: Download the TN Board class 10 and 12 examination results for further admission procedure.

    Students who have appeared for the TN Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board or visit the list of websites given below to check the TN Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • dge1.tn.nic.in
    • dge2.tn.nic.in
    • tnresults.nic.in

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board

    TN Board SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the TN SSLC/HSC Result 2022 link

    TN Board SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the TN 10th/ 12th Registration Number and DoB

    TN Board SSLC (10th) Result 2022

    TN Board HSE (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Download the TN 10th and 12th Marksheet for further reference

    How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the link to check the TN class 10 and 12 results online on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the class 10 and 12 results via SMS.

    In order to get the TN 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to enter the following details in the SMS type bar and send the same to the official TN Board numbers.

    TNBOARD10/12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.. 

    What details will be mentioned in the TN Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12?  

    The Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. When checking the TN Board class 10 and 12 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the following details in the result sheet. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC, HSC Statistics

    Along with releasing the TN class 10 and 12th Results 2022 on the official website, the board officials will also be releasing the exam statistics. The TN Board class 10 and 12 result statistics will include the total number of students who took the exams, the number of students who passed the exams and the overall pass percentage.

    Candidates can check the data from the TN Board Class 10 previous year here. 

    Particulars

    Details

    Students registered

    9,76,019

    Students appeared

    9,37,859

    Male Students

    4,69,289

    Female Students

    4,68,570

    Overall Pass %

    95.2% (8,92,521)

    Boys-Pass %

    93.3% (4,37,956)

    Girls Pass %

    97.0% (4,54,565)

     TN Class 10 Results - Previous year Analysis

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall pass percentage

    Girls' pass percentage

    Boys' pass percentage

    2019

    9,37,859

    95.2

    97

    93.3

    2018

    10,01,140

    94.5

    96.4

    92.5

    2017

    9,82,097

    94.4

    96.2

    92.5

    2016

    10,11,919

    93.6

    95.9

    91.3

    2015

    10,60,866

    92.9

    95.4

    90.5

     TN Class 12 Results - Previous year statistics

    Category

    Numbers

    Total appeared

    8,18,129

    Total passed

    8,16,473

    boys

    3,80,500

    Girls

     4,35,973

    Pass percent 

    100

    TN Class 12 Results - Previous year statistics

    Particular

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    2017

    2016

    Total number of Students Appeared

    8,16,473

    779931

    8,69,423

    9,07,620

    9,33,690

    8,76,136

    Boys Appeared

    3,80,500

    -

    3,89,250

    4,00,179

    4,15,331

    3,88,935

    Girls Appeared

    4,35,973

    -

    4,53,262

    4,60,255

    4,77,930

    4,44,747

    Total number of Students Passed

    8,16,473

    720209

    7,69,225

    7,84,081

    8,22,838

    7,61,725

    Boys Passed

     

    -

    3,44,778

    350936

    3,70,985

    3,41,931

    Girls Passed

     

    -

    4,24,447

    433145

    4,51,852

    4,19,794

    Overall Pass Percentage

    100

    92.3

    91.3

    91.1

    92.1

    91.4

    Girls Pass Percentage

    100

    94.8

    93.6

    94.1

    94.5

    94.4

    Boys Pass Percentage

    100

    89.41

    88.6

    87.7

    89.3

    87.9

    What After the Announcement of Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Class 10th, 12th? 

    After the TN Class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will issue the students with the original certificates and marksheets. Candidates who have passed TN 10th and 12th examinations in the first attempt will be eligible for further admission procedures.

    The board will also be conducting the TN SSLC and HSC rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations for the students. Students who wish to get their answer sheets  rechecked for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website and submit the applications which will be available online.

    Similarly, the board will also issue applications for the compartmental exams. The TN Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. 

    TN Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Tamil Nadu Board will be conducting the re-evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. The revaluation process will help students in getting their answer sheets rechecked for any kind of errors while totalling or wrong marking for answers. 

    The applications for the TN Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board. Students are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the same after which the answer sheets will be taken for revaluation. Changes in marks will be incorporated in the updated marksheets.

    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 SSLC, HSC - Compartmental Exam 

    TN Board conducts compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the board exams in the first attempt. The applications for the T Board 10th and 12 compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board soon after the results are declared on the official website. 

    Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the applications. The board will issue a time table for the compartment exams after which the admit card will be released. The results of the TN Board SSLC and HSE 2022 compartment exams will be released soon after the exams are conducted. 

    Tamil Nadu Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Toppers

    Tamil Nadu Board officials will be releasing the TN Class 10 and 12 Board examination toppers list along with the results of the class 10 examinations. The Board cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic and released the results based on the marking scheme set by the board officials. 

    As per media reports in 2020, the Tamil Nadu board took the initiative to not release any toppers list as a way to reduce the burden of competitiveness and the pressure which students face during the exams. 

    About Tamil Nadu Board School Examination Board 

    Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted by the Directorate of Government Education. The examinations are conducted across the various state board affiliated schools in the state. The evaluation of the TN 10th and 12th examinations and results are conducted by the teachers and released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board.

    FAQ

    When is the TN Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 expected to be released?

    The Tamil Nadu Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be released by May 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website and check this page for details.

    How to check TN Board class 10 Results 2022?

    To check the TN Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the registration number in the link given.

    What details will be mentioned in the TN 10th and 12th Results?

    The TN Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will include the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    How to apply for TN Board Compartmental exams 2022?

    To apply for the TN Compartmental exams 2022 students are required to visit the website and complete the applications and submit the fee to appear for the compartmental exams.

    When will the original marksheets be released?

    The TN Board 10th and 12th original mark sheets will be issued by the board shortly after the results are declared through the respective schools.