TN Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result Expected Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is all set to announce the results for the TN Class 12 Supplementary Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.

TN HSE supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from June 29, 2026 to July 7, 2026. Last year, DGE TN announced the HSE (+2) supplementary results on July 25, 2025, with HSE (+1) and SSLC results following on July 31, 2025. The results were available at tnresults.nic.in. The department will likely follow the same this year and issue the results around the same time next week. Students are advised to visit the official website and keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights from Main Exam

Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary exams were conducted for candidates unable to score the minimum marks in their main exam. Candidates who wanted to improve their score were also eligible to appear for the exam. The statistics of the main exam conducted in March 2026 are provided below.

Dates of Examination March 2, 2026 to March 26, 2026 Date of Result Release May 8, 2026 Total Number of Students Appeared 7,91,654 Number of Girl Students 4,18,724 Number of Boy Students 3,72,930 Total Passed 7,53,694 (95.20%) Girl Students Passed 4,06,167 (97.00%) Boy Students Passed 3,47,527 (93.19%) Number of Absentees 7,874 Science 96.90% Commerce 92.67% Arts 85.19% Vocational: 85.97%

TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

The link for candidates to download the HSE Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result. The link to check the supplementary result is given below

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

TN Supplementary Result 2026 Released for Private Candidates

The link for candidates to check the TN supplementary results 2026 for private candidates has been activated online on July 22, 2026. Private candidates who appeared for their arrear examinations can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. To download the provisional marksheets, private candidates must visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth.