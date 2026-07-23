CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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TN Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result Expected Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 25, 2026, 05:17 IST

TN HSE Supplementary result 2026 will be announced anytime soon. Plus 2 candidates who have appeared for their supplementary exams will be able to check the result and download the individual marksheets through the link available at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. 

TN Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE
TN Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026 will be announced online at tnresults.nic.in soon
  • Candidates must login with their class 12 roll number and date of birth to download the provisional marksheets
  • The HSE Supplementary 2026 Marksheet link will also be available at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is all set to announce the results for the TN Class 12 Supplementary Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.

TN HSE supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from June 29, 2026 to July 7, 2026. Last year, DGE TN announced the HSE (+2) supplementary results on July 25, 2025, with HSE (+1) and SSLC results following on July 31, 2025. The results were available at tnresults.nic.in. The department will likely follow the same this year and issue the results around the same time next week. Students are advised to visit the official website and keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the provisional marksheets.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights from Main Exam

Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary exams were conducted for candidates unable to score the minimum marks in their main exam. Candidates who wanted to improve their score were also eligible to appear for the exam. The statistics of the main exam conducted in March 2026 are provided below. 

Dates of Examination 

March 2, 2026 to March 26, 2026

Date of Result Release 

May 8, 2026

Total Number of Students Appeared 

7,91,654 

Number of Girl Students 

4,18,724 

Number of Boy Students 

3,72,930 

Total Passed 

7,53,694 (95.20%) 

Girl Students Passed

4,06,167 (97.00%) 

Boy Students Passed

3,47,527 (93.19%) 

Number of Absentees

7,874 

Science

96.90%

Commerce 

92.67%

Arts

85.19%

Vocational: 

85.97%

TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

The link for candidates to download the HSE Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams need to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result. The link to check the supplementary result is given below

  • dge.tn.gov.in

  • tnresults.nic.in

TN Supplementary Result 2026 Released for Private Candidates

The link for candidates to check the TN supplementary results 2026 for private candidates has been activated online on July 22, 2026. Private candidates who appeared for their arrear examinations can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. To download the provisional marksheets, private candidates must visit the official website and login with their roll number and date of birth. 

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  • Jul 25, 2026, 05:17 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the supplementary exam provisional marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Percentile
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2026, 00:09 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Arrear Marksheets Released

    The TN HSE Plus 2 10th and 11th Arrear results can be found on the official website. Students can check their results by downloading the marksheet from the link provided on the official website. In order to download their mark sheet, students have to log in using their roll number and date of birth.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 22:22 IST

    How to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result via Offline SMS Service

    In case the students get low mobile data or server connection problems during results announcement time, then an offline SMS result service is available from the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu.

    1. Write TNBOARD12 <Roll Number>, <Date of Birth DD/MM/YYYY in>.
    2. Send SMS to 09282232585 or +919282232585.
    3. You will receive your results in a text message which comprises your marks for theoretical subjects, practical subjects, and whether you have passed or not.
  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:05 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When were the Supplementary Exams Conducted?

    Tamil Nadu board conducts the supplementary exams for candidates who failed the main exam and those who wish to improve their scores. This year TN HSE supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from June 29, 2026 to July 7, 2026.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 18:56 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the supplementary exam will be provided by the board. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and login with the folloing details.

    • Roll number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:31 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The TN supplementary result for HSE +2 students is expected soon. Candidates will be able to login with their credentials to download the provisional marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks scored
    • Total marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:54 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Supplementary 2 Result Expected?

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 supplementary exam is yet to be provided. Last year, the supplementary results were announced on July 25, 2025. It is likely that the same will be followed this year and the result will be announced anywhere between July 25 and 31, 2026.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:14 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidates Results Released

    TN Supplementary results for class 10, 11 and 12 has been issued online. The link to check the result is available at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the provisional marksheets using the roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:36 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The TN supplementary result for HSE +2 students is expected soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the provisional marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream 

    Subjects appeared

    Marks scored

    Total marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Students Scoring 100 Marks in Major Subjects

    Check the number of students who have scored 100 marks in major subjects

    1. Tamil: 83

    2. English: 21

    3. Physics: 105

    4. Chemistry: 632

    5. Biology: 784

    6. Mathematics: 732

    7. Botany: 31

    8. Zoology: 18

    9. Computer Science: 6,945

    10. Commerce: 683

    11. Accountancy: 1,946

    12. Economics: 440

    13. History: 282

    14. Computer Applications: 2,099

    15. Business Mathematics and Statistics: 463

    • Number of students who scored 100 marks in at least one subject: 16,024

    • Number of Government school students who scored 100 marks in at least one subject: 1,695

  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:15 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics for HSE 2

    Check the statistics of the main exam results for TN HSE +2 2026

    Total Number of Students Appeared 

    7,91,654 

    Number of Girl Students 

    4,18,724 

    Number of Boy Students 

    3,72,930 

    Total Passed 

    7,53,694 (95.20%) 

    Girl Students Passed

    4,06,167 (97.00%) 

    Boy Students Passed

    3,47,527 (93.19%) 

    Number of Absentees

    7,874 

    Science

    96.90%

    Commerce 

    92.67%

    Arts

    85.19%

    Vocational: 

    85.97%
  • Jul 24, 2026, 07:58 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When were the Supplementary Exams Conducted?

    Tamil Nadu board conducts the supplementary exams for candidates who failed the main exam and those who wish to improve their scores. This year TN HSE supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from June 29, 2026 to July 7, 2026. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 07:02 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the supplementary exam will be provided by the board. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and login with the folloing details.

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 24, 2026, 06:14 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Supplementary 2 Result Expected?

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 supplementary exam is yet to be provided. Last year, the supplementary results were announced on July 25, 2025. It is likely that the same will be followed this year and the result will be announced anywhere between July 25 and 31, 2026. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 05:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The link for candidates to download the TN HSE supplementary provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates can login with their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 24, 2026, 04:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Results 2026: Subject-wise Pass Percentage

    Check here the subject-wise pass percentage in the TN HSE Plus 2 Main examination 2026.

    • Physics: 98.87%
    • Chemistry: 98.82%
    • Biology: 99.49%
    • Mathematics: 99.12%
    • Botany: 98.62%
    • Zoology: 98.69%
    • Computer Science: 99.84%
    • Commerce: 97.55%
    • Accountancy: 98.04%
    • History: 97.90%
  • Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 IST

    Can I Register for TNEA Counselling After Supplementary Results?

    Yes. Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu provides a window for Supplementary Counselling for those students who clear the supplementary examinations.

    • Registration Link: tneaonline.org
    • Eligibility: Students who have passed HSE +2 supplementary examinations in July 2026.
    • Seats: All vacant seats after the regular counselling rounds are allocated to the supplementary students.
  • Jul 23, 2026, 23:26 IST

    How to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result via Offline SMS Service

    In case the students get low mobile data or server connection problems during results announcement time, then an offline SMS result service is available from the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu.

    • SMS Format: Write TNBOARD12 <Roll Number>, <Date of Birth DD/MM/YYYY in>.
    • Send To: Send SMS to 09282232585 or +919282232585.
    • Within Minutes: You will receive your results in a text message which comprises your marks for theoretical subjects, practical subjects, and whether you have passed or not.
  • Jul 23, 2026, 22:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: HSE 2 Marksheets Expected Soon

    The URL for checking their TN HSE Supplementary results for Class 12 in 2026 will be provided on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. After its announcement, students can get their mark sheet by entering their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 21:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: How Do I Collect the Migration Certificate

    Students desirous of joining central universities, deemed universities, or educational institutions outside their respective state (like Karnataka, Kerala, or Andhra Pradesh) need to have a formal Migration Certificate:

    • Online Application from the DGE Portal: Apply online at dge.tn.gov.in under the "Certificates" section.
    • Documents Required: Submit a scanned copy of your provisional supplementary marksheet and SSLC marksheet.
    • Fees: Make payment of the requisite fee (approximately ₹505) using net banking/debit card facility.
    • Migration Certificate Issue: Your Migration Certificate will be sent to your registered address within 5 to 7 days after successful processing.
  • Jul 23, 2026, 20:26 IST

    TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights

     

    Metric / Parameter

    Details

    Exam Conducting Body

    Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu

    Exam Name

    Higher Secondary Second Year (HSE +2) Supplementary Exam 2026

    Status

    DECLARED (OUT)

    Result Declaration Date

    July 22, 2026

    Credentials Required

    Registration Number & Date of Birth

    Official Websites

    tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Jul 23, 2026, 19:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Additional Statistics of Main Exam

    TN HSE Plus 2 Result 2026 was announced on May 8, 2026. The school category-wise pass percentage in the class 12 exams is provided below.

    • Government Schools: 92.16%
    • Government Aided Schools: 96.14%
    • Private Self-Financing Schools: 98.72%
    • Co-education Schools: 95.30%
    • Girls' Schools: 97.08%
    • Boys' Schools: 90.49%

     

  • Jul 23, 2026, 18:17 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Arrear Marksheets Released

    The TN HSE Plus 2 10th and 11th Arrear results can be found on the official website. Students can check their results by downloading the marksheet from the link provided on the official website. In order to download their mark sheet, students have to log in using their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 17:17 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    The TN HSE supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates will be available on the official website soon. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. The login credentials are mentioned below

    • Roll number
    • Date of Birth
  • Jul 23, 2026, 16:03 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Arrear Results Announced for Private Candidates

    The additional results for Hr Sec Second Year/First Year Arrear/SSLC – Private Candidates have been released on the official website. The provisional mark sheets can be downloaded from the website dge.tn.gov.in by using the roll number and date of birth. It is anticipated that the HSE +2 supplementary result for regular candidates will be released shortly.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:50 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check 2 Supplementary Result

    The TN Plus 2 Supplementary result 2026 will be declared online. Once released, candidates can login with the following details to check the result

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:38 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the supplementary exam provisional marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Subjects appeared

    Marks

    Grade

    Percentile

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:30 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Provisional Marksheet Released

    The TN results for second year, first year and SSLC arrear/compartment results 2026 has been issued online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website. Students can also download their marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:51 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Result

    TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2026 is expected online soon. Once released, the link for students to check the result will be available on the official website. The list of website to download the marksheets will be available at

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:00 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Result Released

    The TN SSLC, 1st and 2nd year arrear results for private candidates has been issued online. Candidates can check the result and download the marksheets at dge.tn.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth

  • Jul 23, 2026, 12:07 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: 2 Supplementary Results Expected Soon

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online. Earlier, the board issued the results for the private candidates. To download the provisional marksheets, students can visit the website and log in with their roll number and date of birth. The link for private candidates to download the marksheets is available at dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:54 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: What After Supplementary Result?

    After the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2026 is announced, students who have cleared the exam can collect their marksheets and complete their higher studies. The original copies of the marksheets are required for further admission procedures. Candidates failing their supplementary exam can appear for the exam in the next session. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    The TN HSE +2 Supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website tnresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 11:07 IST

    TN supplementary Result 2026: Top 5 Districts - Highest Pass Percentage (All Schools)

    Here are the top 5 districts with the highest pass percentage

    • Erode: 98.87%

    • Sivagangai: 98.05%

    • Kanyakumari: 97.63%

    • Tirunelveli: 97.54%

    • Trichy: 97.50%

  • Jul 23, 2026, 10:38 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Number of Students Scoring 100 Marks (Centum) in Major Subjects

    The number of students scoring 100 marks in Major Subjects is given below

    1. Tamil: 83

    2. English: 21

    3. Physics: 105

    4. Chemistry: 632

    5. Biology: 784

    6. Mathematics: 732

    7. Botany: 31

    8. Zoology: 18

    9. Computer Science: 6,945

    10. Commerce: 683

    11. Accountancy: 1,946

    12. Economics: 440

    13. History: 282

    14. Computer Applications: 2,099

    15. Business Mathematics and Statistics: 463

    • Number of students who scored 100 marks in at least one subject: 16,024

    • Number of Government school students who scored 100 marks in at least one subject: 1,695

  • Jul 23, 2026, 10:15 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    TN supplementary result 2026 for HSE +2 will be available online soon. The details mentioned on the marksheets are given below

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Namr of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects appeared

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Download Link Available Soon

    The link for students to download their supplementary provisional marksheets will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for their HSE +2 supplementary exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 09:21 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: HSE 2 Result Expected Soon

    The TN Supplementary result 2026 for Class 12 students is expected online soon. Last year, the supplementary result was announced on July 25, 2025. It is expected that the result will be announced online in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 08:45 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Provisional Marksheets Out

    The TN Supplementary results for private candidates have been issued online. The link is available at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the provisional marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. TN HSE supplementary results will be available at tnresults.nic.in.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 08:28 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The TN HSE +2 Supplementary result 2026 for regular students is expected soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the provisional marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Results

    Step 2: Click on HSE Plus 2 Supplementary result

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The provisional marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 23, 2026, 08:11 IST

    TN Supplementary Results 2026: Subject-wise Pass Percentage

    Check here the subject-wise pass percentage in the TN HSE Plus 2 Main examination 2026. 

    1. Physics: 98.87%

    2. Chemistry: 98.82%

    3. Biology: 99.49%

    4. Mathematics: 99.12%

    5. Botany: 98.62%

    6. Zoology: 98.69%

    7. Computer Science: 99.84%

    8. Commerce: 97.55%

    9. Accountancy: 98.04%

    10. History: 97.90%

  • Jul 23, 2026, 07:55 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: HSE 2 Marksheets Expected Soon

    The link for student to check their TN HSE Supplementary result 2026 for Class 12 will be available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. Once released, candidates can download their marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 07:42 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The link for candidates to download the TN HSE supplementary provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates can login with their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets

    dge.tn.gov.in

    tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 23, 2026, 07:26 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Additional Statistics of Main Exam

    TN HSE Plus 2 Result 2026 was announced on May 8, 2026. The school category-wise pass percentage in the class 12 exams is provided below.

    • Government Schools: 92.16%

    • Government Aided Schools: 96.14%

    • Private Self-Financing Schools: 98.72%

    • Co-education Schools: 95.30%

    • Girls' Schools: 97.08%

    • Boys' Schools: 90.49%

  • Jul 23, 2026, 07:07 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Private Candidate Arrear Marksheets Released

    The TN HSE Plus 2, 10th and 11th arrear results are available on the official website. Candidates can download their marksheets through the link on the official website. Students need to login with their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets. The original marksheet and certificate will be issued by the board. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:45 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    The TN HSE supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. The results of the private candidates have been announced online. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to download their marksheets. The supplementary marksheets include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Namr of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subjects appeared

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:38 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Stream-wise Performance of Candidates on HSE Main Exam

    TN HSE result 2026 was announced on May 8, 2026. The pass percentage for all four streams is provided below. 

    • Science: 96.90%

    • Commerce: 92.67%

    • Arts: 85.19%

    • Vocational: 85.97%

  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:28 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics of the Main Exam

    TN HSE Main exam was conducted from March 2 to 26, 2026. The result was declared on May 8, 2026. Check the details of the exam and the performance of the candidates here

    Dates of Examination 

    March 2, 2026 to March 26, 2026

    Date of Result Release 

    May 8, 2026

    Total Number of Students Appeared 

    7,91,654 

    Number of Girl Students 

    4,18,724 

    Number of Boy Students 

    3,72,930 

    Total Passed 

    7,53,694 (95.20%) 

    Girl Students Passed

    4,06,167 (97.00%) 

    Boy Students Passed

    3,47,527 (93.19%) 

    Number of Absentees

    7,874 

    Science

    96.90%

    Commerce 

    92.67%

    Arts

    85.19%

    Vocational: 

    85.97%
  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:24 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    The TN HSE supplementary result 2026 for regular candidates will be available on the official website soon. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. The login credentials are mentioned below

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:19 IST

    TN Supplementary Result 2026: Arrear Results Announced for Private Candidates

    The supplementary results for Hr Sec Second Year / First Year Arrear / SSLC - Private Candidates are now available on the official website. Students can download the provisional marksheets through the website dge.tn.gov.in and enter their roll number and date of birth to check the results. It is expected that the HSE +2 supplementary result for regular candidates will be issued soon. 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 06:17 IST

    TN Supplementary Results 2026: 2 Result Expected Soon

    The link for candidates to download their TN HSE +2 result 2026 will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to download the provisional marksheets. Candidates can check their result on the official DGE website - dge.tn.gov.in or the official result portal - tnresults.nic.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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