The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling round 3 tentative seat allotment result. The link to check the allotment result is available on the candidate login. Students must confirm their allotment as per the schedule provided.

on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org. To check the seat allotment status, applicants need to enter the details, including email ID and password.

As per the notification on the website , the tentative allotment for TNEA round 3 has been released under both General and Govt. Quota (7.5%). Candidates are required to login and confirm their allotment on or before August 22, 2026. If a candidate failed to confirm, the allotment may be cancelled.

TNEA counselling round 3 tentative allotment result is available on the official website tneaonline.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment.