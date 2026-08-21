TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Released at tneaonline.org, Check Allotment Status Here
TNEA round 3 tentative allotment result is now available on tneaonline.org. Candidates can login with their user id and password to download the allotment and confirm the allotment status
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling round 3 tentative seat allotment result. The link to check the allotment result is available on the candidate login. Students must confirm their allotment as per the schedule provided.
on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org. To check the seat allotment status, applicants need to enter the details, including email ID and password.
As per the notification on the website , the tentative allotment for TNEA round 3 has been released under both General and Govt. Quota (7.5%). Candidates are required to login and confirm their allotment on or before August 22, 2026. If a candidate failed to confirm, the allotment may be cancelled.
TNEA counselling round 3 tentative allotment result is available on the official website tneaonline.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment.
TNEA Round 3 Tentative Allotment - Click Here
How to Check TNEA Round 3 Allotment Result
The link for students to check the TNEA counselling 2026 round 3 allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA
Step 2: Click on TNEA round 3 allotment link
Step 3: Login with the user id and password
Step 4: The allotment specifics will be mentioned
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
According to the schedule released, the provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be released on August 23, 2026. The joining dates for accept and join candidates in the colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in TNEA Facilitation Centre is fom August 23 to 27, 2026.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.