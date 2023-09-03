UGC Mandate: Aadhaar numbers banned on degrees and certificates, check notice here

UGC Issues Clear Directive: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed universities not to mention students' Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates. This directive from the higher education regulator follows reports indicating that some State Governments are considering the inclusion of full Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, with the intention of facilitating document verification during admission processes.

As per the regulations, as they currently stand, printing of the Aadhaar number on provisional certificates and degrees is not permissible. The Higher Education Institutions are, therefore, requested to strictly comply with the rules and regulations of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Notice released by UGC Regarding printing of Aadhaar numbers

It has been stated in the notice that “In this regard, attention is invited to sub-regulation (3) of regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, zo16, which provide that no entity in possession of the Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the Aadhaar number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means.”

Strictly comply with the rules and regulations

"Under the regulations, as they currently stand, printing of the Aadhaar number on provisional certificates and degrees is not permissible," UGC said. The notice also states that the Higher Education Institutions are, therefore, requested to strictly comply with the rules and regulations of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

UIDAI Instructions to Schools

Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on September 5 directed the schools not to refuse admissions to students who could not furnish their Aadhaar card. The governmental agency asserted that such denials may be termed as invalid and not permitted under the law. "It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar," UIDAI said in its circular.

