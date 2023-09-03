IGNOU TEE Dec 2023 Registration Starts, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU TEE Dec 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registrations for the IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) December 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the TEE December exams can submit their registration forms through the official website - exam.ignou.ac.in.

As per the details given on the official website, the last date to apply for exams is September 30, 2023, (upto 6 pm) without a late fee. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions carefully before submitting the application form. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click here)

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the IGNOU TEE December 2023 schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Prescribed Fee for Students admitted till December 2022 Admission cycle Last date to register for IGNOU TEE December September 30, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Rs. 200/- per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) Registrations with Late fee of Rs.500/- October 1 to 20, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Rs. 200/- per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) Registrations with Late fee of Rs.1100/- October 21 to 31, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Rs. 200/- per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) Rs. 200/- per course

How to register for IGNOU TEE December 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU TEE Dec 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - exam.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU TEE December 2023 registrations available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, read the instructions and click on the proceed button

Step 4: Login using the required details such as enrollment number, programme and select regional centre.

Step 5: Fill out the entire registration form and save

Step 6: Click on the submit and download the application form for future use

