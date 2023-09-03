CLAT 2024 Second Sample Paper To Be Out Today, Know How to Download Here

CLAT 2024 Sample Paper: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the second set of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) sample questions today: September 3, 2023. Once released, registered candidates can download the CLAT 2024 sample papers from 5 PM through the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The second set of CLAT 2024 sample question papers will be issued for both UG and PG programmes. Candidates are advised to solve the sample question papers after downloading it as it will help them to understand the revised exam pattern. The examination authority will conduct the CLAT 2024 on December 3, 2023.

As per the released notification, the CLAT 2024 exam for UG programmes will have 120 questions divided into five sections including English language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. While there will be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the postgraduate CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2024 Sample Paper - Direct Link (To be available at 5pm)

How to download CLAT Sample Paper 2024?

Those candidates who have completed the registration process including fee payment can download the 2nd set of sample papers for practice. They can follow the steps that are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: After this, click on the login tab available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details such as registration login ID and password

Step 5: Now, click on the CLAT 2024 sample papers

Step 6: Download and save it for future use

