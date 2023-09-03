Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 CAP Round 3 Registrations From Sept 9, Check Details Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has issued the CAP round 3 counselling of the NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Candidates who were selected in the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 seat allotment must note that the last date to resign round 2 joined seats without forfeiture of registration fees is September 8, 2023, upto 5.30 pm. As per the schedule, the counselling committee will start the registrations for the 3rd round of state NEET UG counselling on September 9, 2023.

Candidates are advised that those who have registered previously need to register for the NEET UG CAP round 3 counselling 2023 only if their fee was forfeited as per the rules. To register, candidates need to fill out the registration form through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 3 Counselling Registration - Direct Link (To be available soon)

NEET UG 2023 Dates for CAP round 3

Candidates can go through the schedule of the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration commence September 9 to 10, 2023 up to 11:59 pm Fee payment September 9 to 11, 2023 up to 11:59 pm Availability of a general list of registered candidates September 12, 2023 Publication of combined common provisional merit list of MBBS/BDS courses only September 12, 2023 Release of seat matrix for CAP-3 September 12, 2023 Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process September 13 to 14, 2023 Declaration of 3rd selection list of MBBS/BDS courses only September 15, 2023 Physical joining/ reporting with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/Cheque at the allocated college. September 16 to 20, 2023 (upto 5.30 pm)

How to register for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3?

Medical aspirants can go through the steps that are given below to register for the NEET UG counselling round 3.

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the necessary login details and fill out the registration form

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents required and make the online fee payment of the prescribed fee

Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and save

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: Karnataka UGNEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2 On Sept 4, Know How to Check Here

