Karnataka UGNEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2 On Sept 4, Know How to Check Here

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: KEA will issue the seat allotment results for the Karnataka UNEET counselling round 2 on September 4, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their seat allotment results at kea.kar.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 20:06 IST
Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment results for the Karnataka UNEET counselling round 2 on September 4, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will announce the seat allocation results after 9 pm on September 4, 2023. The selected candidates will have to present the necessary documents for the verification process to their allocated college. 

KEA UGNEET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the table below to know the KEA second-round schedule of UGCET 2023.

Events  

Dates  

Last date to modify or add choices  

September 2, 2023 

Announcement of UGCET round 2 seat allotment  

September 4, 2023 

Documents Required for KEA KCET Counselling 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-given documents at the time of KCET document verification 2023.

  • KCET application form 
  • KCET admit card 
  • UGCET application fee payment proof 
  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate 
  • Class 12/2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate 
  • Recent passport-size photograph (two copies) of the candidate
  • Income certificate 
  • Rural study certificate 
  • Category certificate 
  • Kannada medium certificate 
  • Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate 

How to download the Karnataka UGNEET round 2 counselling seat allotment result?

Candidates who have participated in the KEA UGCET counselling round 2 can follow the steps given below to download the seat allotment result.

Step 1: Go to the KEA's official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Now, look for the link that reads, KEA UGCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result link available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the Karnataka UGNEET round 2 result 2023  

Step 5: Take a printout of it for future use

