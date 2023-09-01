DU UG Spot Admissions 2023 Result Out, Over 8,000 Allotments In Round 1

DU UG Spot Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the results for the spot round admissions today: September 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the spot round can check and download their seat allocation status by logging in through the CSAS portal at – admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the reports, 8,627 candidates have been allotted seats in the DU spot admission round 1 for undergraduate programmes. According to the given schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 spot admission need to accept the seats by September 3, 2023, upto 4.59 pm.

DU UG Spot Round 1 Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the Delhi University spot round 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1, CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, BFA-II September 1, 2023 (5 pm) Last date to accept the allocated seat September 3, 2023 (by 4.59 pm) Verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates September 2, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 4, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date to online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 5, 2023 (4.59 pm)

How to check the DU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment result from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Login using the necessary details such as registration number and password

Step 3: The DU UG seat allotment status of spot round 1 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download the seat allotment letter for the future use

