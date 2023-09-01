DU UG Spot Admissions 2023 Result Out, Over 8,000 Allotments In Round 1

DU UG Spot Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the results for the spot round admissions today: September 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the spot round can check and download their seat allocation status by logging in through the CSAS portal at – admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
As per the reports, 8,627 candidates have been allotted seats in the DU spot admission round 1 for undergraduate programmes. According to the given schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 spot admission need to accept the seats by September 3, 2023, upto 4.59 pm.
DU UG Spot Admission Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
DU UG Spot Round 1 Schedule 2023
Candidates can check the dates related to the Delhi University spot round 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1, CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, BFA-II
|
September 1, 2023 (5 pm)
|
Last date to accept the allocated seat
|
September 3, 2023 (by 4.59 pm)
|
Verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates
|
September 2, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 4, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)
|
Last date to online payment of admission fees by the candidates
|
September 5, 2023 (4.59 pm)
How to check the DU UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment result from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DU CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Login using the necessary details such as registration number and password
Step 3: The DU UG seat allotment status of spot round 1 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it
Step 5: Download the seat allotment letter for the future use
