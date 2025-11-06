UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Haryana Board Exams 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th Registrations Begin TODAY at bseh.org.in; Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 6, 2025, 13:30 IST

Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 registrations begin today, November 6, 2026, on bseh.org.in. The deadline for submitting the application form without a late fee is November 25, 2025. The board will release the complete exam schedule soon.

Key Points

  • Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 registrations begin today, November 6, 2026.
  • The deadline for submitting the application form without a late fee is November 25, 2025.
  • The board will release the complete exam schedule soon on bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2026 Registration: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Bhiwani will begin the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2026 registrations today, November 6, 2026. Candidates will be required to submit the forms online on the official website at bseh.org.in. The fee structure for the exam registrations has been released, while the board is yet to release the complete schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams.The last date to fill the application form without a late fee is November 25, 2025; however, they can still register beyond this date by paying an additional late fee.

HBSE Exams 2026 Registration Fee

Candidates will need to apply online on the official website at bseh.org.in till November 25, 2025 to avoid paying late fees. Check the table to know the registration fee of Harana Board registration:

Level

Exam Fee

Migration Fee

Practical Exam Fee

Additional Subject Fee

Total Fee

Secondary (Class 10)

Rs 850

Rs 50

Rs 100

N/A

Rs 1,000

Purva Madhyama

Rs 850

Rs 50

Rs 100

N/A

Rs 1,000

Madhyama

Rs 850

Rs 50

Rs 100

N/A

Rs 1,000

Senior Secondary (Class 12)

Rs 1,000

Rs 100

Rs 100

Rs 200 (per subject)

Rs 1,200

Uttar Madhyama

Rs 1,000

Rs 100

Rs 100

Rs 200 (per subject)

Rs 1,200

Class 12 equivalent levels

Rs 1,000

Rs 100

Rs 100

Rs 200 (per subject)

Rs 1,200

HBSE Exams 2026 Registration Late Fee

The following table carries the additional late fee from different timelines:

Application Dates

Additional Late Fee

November 6 - 25, 2025

NA

November 26 - December 2

INR 100

December 3 - December 9

INR 300

December 10 - December 16

INR 1,000

BSEH Class 10th, 12th Registration Official Press Note

