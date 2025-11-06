Haryana Board Exams 2026: BSEH Class 10th, 12th Registrations Begin TODAY at bseh.org.in; Check Details Here

Haryana Board Exam 2026 Registration: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Bhiwani will begin the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2026 registrations today, November 6, 2026. Candidates will be required to submit the forms online on the official website at bseh.org.in. The fee structure for the exam registrations has been released, while the board is yet to release the complete schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams.The last date to fill the application form without a late fee is November 25, 2025; however, they can still register beyond this date by paying an additional late fee.

HBSE Exams 2026 Registration Fee

Candidates will need to apply online on the official website at bseh.org.in till November 25, 2025 to avoid paying late fees. Check the table to know the registration fee of Harana Board registration: