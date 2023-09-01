Panjab University Bachelors of Physical Education 2nd Sem Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has released the semester-wise results for the Bachelor of Physical Education course. Students who have appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 14:05 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has released the semester-wise result of the Bachelor of Physical Education programme for the May session today, September 1, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 2nd-semester exam can get their marksheets by filling out the necessary login details from the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has declared the results of the Bachelor of Physical Education (4-Year Course) 2nd Semester exam.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Bachelor of Physical Education (4 Year Course) 2nd Sem

Click Here

How to check and download PU result 2023 marksheet online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results online.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University: results.puexam.in

Step 2: After this, select the semester results tab, then click on the May result link 

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU results for the May session will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Go through the results and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
