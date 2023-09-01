  1. Home
IIT Delhi Launches CEP Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation, Get Direct Link Here

IIT Delhi CEP Programme: CEP, IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation in online mode. Interested candidates can register at iitdelhi.emeritus.org. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 13:01 IST
IIT Delhi CEP Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation
IIT Delhi CEP Programme 2023: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the CEP Programme can fill out the registration form through the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation is September 13, 2023. Candidates must be graduates from a recognised University with a minimum score of 50% in a most reason qualification. The screening and selection will be done by IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi CEP certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation - Direct Link to register

Check the official Tweet below:

IIT Delhi CEP Programme Dates 

Candidates can check the dates related to the IIT Delhi’s CEP programme in Design Thinking and Innovation below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply

September 13, 2023

Shortlisted candidates will be informed by

September 20, 2023

Last date to submit the fee

Within 5 days of post-selection

How to apply for IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the certification programme online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org

Step 2: Create a new account by entering the required details as asked

Step 3: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the application and save it for future reference

