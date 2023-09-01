IIT Delhi Launches CEP Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation, Get Direct Link Here

IIT Delhi CEP Programme 2023: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the CEP Programme can fill out the registration form through the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation is September 13, 2023. Candidates must be graduates from a recognised University with a minimum score of 50% in a most reason qualification. The screening and selection will be done by IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi CEP Programme Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the IIT Delhi’s CEP programme in Design Thinking and Innovation below:

Events Dates Last date to apply September 13, 2023 Shortlisted candidates will be informed by September 20, 2023 Last date to submit the fee Within 5 days of post-selection

How to apply for IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the certification programme online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iitdelhi.emeritus.org

Step 2: Create a new account by entering the required details as asked

Step 3: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the application and save it for future reference

