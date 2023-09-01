Odisha NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Vacant Seats List Today, Check Schedule Here

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha will release the list of the vacant seats of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Odisha NEET) PG counselling round 2 today: September 1, 2023. Once released, candidates can check seat availability online by visiting the official website - dmetodisha.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee has started the resignation facility at the office of the convener in physical mode. Candidates can resign for the second round of counselling by 5 pm today: September 1, 2023.

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 2 registrations 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Event Dates Resignation facility September 1, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Publication of the vacant seats September 1, 2023, (9 pm) Choice locking facility September 2 to 3, 2023 Declaration of the provisional result September 4, 2023 (at 8 pm) Download of allotment-cum admission letter September 5, 2023 (from 10 am) Reporting before the Convener for provisional admission by submitting CLC and other original documents September 7 to 8, 2023

Odisha NEET PG Counselling Round 3

As per the recent updates, the counselling committee will soon release the dates related to the third round of counselling in online mode. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website of DMET Odisha to get the latest updates.

