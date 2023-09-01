Odisha NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Vacant Seats List Today, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET Odisha will issue the list of the vacant seats of the NEET PG counselling round 2 today: September 1, 2023. Once released, candidates can check seat availability at dmetodisha.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 11:36 IST
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha will release the list of the vacant seats of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Odisha NEET) PG counselling round 2 today: September 1, 2023. Once released, candidates can check seat availability online by visiting the official website - dmetodisha.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee has started the resignation facility at the office of the convener in physical mode. Candidates can resign for the second round of counselling by 5 pm today: September 1, 2023.

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Vacant Seat List - Direct Link (To be available today)

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 2 registrations 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Event

Dates

Resignation facility

September 1, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Publication of the vacant seats

September 1, 2023, (9 pm)

Choice locking facility 

September 2 to 3, 2023

Declaration of the provisional result

September 4, 2023 (at 8 pm)

Download of allotment-cum admission letter

September 5, 2023 (from 10 am)

Reporting before the Convener for provisional admission by submitting CLC and other original documents

September 7 to 8, 2023 

Odisha NEET PG Counselling Round 3

As per the recent updates, the counselling committee will soon release the dates related to the third round of counselling in online mode. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website of DMET Odisha to get the latest updates. 

