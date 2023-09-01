Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Merit List Today, Know How To Download PDF Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will release the state merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 today: September 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round 2 can download the merit list pdf from the official website - hnbumu.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the state counselling committee will issue the merit list at 1 pm today: September 1, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from September 1, 2023 (from 9 pm) to September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm). Whereas the Uttarakhand NEET PG result will be announced on September 6, 2023, (after 8 pm).
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Merit List for Round 2 - Direct Link (To be available today)
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates
Candidates can go through the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 schedule in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Publication of state merit list for round 2
|
September 1, 2023 (1 pm)
|
Choice filling and locking by candidates registered for round 2 only
|
September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm)
|
Data processing
|
September 4 and 5, 2023
|
Announcement of result
|
September 6, 2023 (after 8 pm)
|
Date of joining to the allotted college
|
September 11, 2023
How to check the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 merit list pdf online?
Candidates can go through the steps mentioned below to download the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 merit list from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official portal - hnbumu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the homepage
Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download the merit list
Step 4: The merit list for round 2 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it
Step 6: Download the pdf file for future use
Also Read: NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here