Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Merit List Today, Know How To Download PDF Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will release the state merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 today: September 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round 2 can download the merit list pdf from the official website - hnbumu.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the state counselling committee will issue the merit list at 1 pm today: September 1, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from September 1, 2023 (from 9 pm) to September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm). Whereas the Uttarakhand NEET PG result will be announced on September 6, 2023, (after 8 pm).

Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 Merit List for Round 2 - Direct Link (To be available today)

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Publication of state merit list for round 2 September 1, 2023 (1 pm) Choice filling and locking by candidates registered for round 2 only September 1 (from 9 pm) and September 3, 2023 (upto 11.30 pm) Data processing September 4 and 5, 2023 Announcement of result September 6, 2023 (after 8 pm) Date of joining to the allotted college September 11, 2023

How to check the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2023 merit list pdf online?

Candidates can go through the steps mentioned below to download the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 merit list from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download the merit list

Step 4: The merit list for round 2 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the pdf file for future use

