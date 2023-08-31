NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates for the students of classes 10 and 12 theory and practical exam 2023 for the October session in online mode. Students who are appearing for the NIOS exams can check and download the timetable from the official website - nios.ac.in.
As per the given schedule, the examination authority will start class 10 and 12 exams from October 3, 2023, to November 8, 2023. The result for the NIOS class 10, 12 October session exam 2023 is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the exam. No inquiries about the actual date of the declaration of the result will be entertained, the officials said.
The authorities also informed that the mark sheet-cum-certificate and migraction-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of the cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential address available at NIOS by the concerned regional centre.
NIOS Class 12th Datesheet 2023
Students can check the complete exam schedule for the NIOS Senior Secondary October session in the table below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
October 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit
Early childhood care and education
|
October 4, 2023
|
Urdu
|
October 5, 2023
|
Painting (Theory)
|
October 7, 2023
|
Bengali
Tamil
Odiya
Gujarati
Punjabi
Arabic
Persian
Malayalam
Sindhi
|
October 9, 2023
|
Home Science
|
October 10, 2023
|
Computer Science
Physical Education and Yog
Sociology
Bharatiya Darshan
Tourism
|
October 12, 2023
|
Chemistry
Political Science
Mass Communication
Military Studies
Sanskrit Sahitya
|
October 14, 2023
|
Economics
|
October 16, 2023
|
Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship
Environmental Science
|
October 17, 2023
|
English
|
October 18, 2023
|
Biology
Accountancy
Introduction to Law
Military History
Veda Adhyayan
|
October 19, 2023
|
Psychology
|
October 21, 2023
|
Physics
History
Library and Inform. Science
Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
October 30, 2023
|
Geography
|
November 1, 2023
|
Hindi
|
November 2, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
November 4, 2023
|
Data Entry Operations
|
November 6, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
November 7, 2023
|
House Keeping
Data Entry Operations
Web Development
CRM Domestic Voice
Catering Management
Hotel Front Office Operations
Computer and Office Applications
|
November 8, 2023
|
Food Processing
Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables
Web Designing and Development (Theory)
Computer Hardware Assembly and Maint./ Yog Assistant
NIOS Class 10th Datesheet 2023
Students can check the class 10th exam schedule for the NIOS October session examination 2023 in the table below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
October 3, 2023
|
Hindustani Sangeet
|
October 4, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
October 5, 2023
|
Data Entry Operations (Th.)
|
October 7, 2023
|
Painting (Theory)
Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
October 9, 2023
|
Social Science
|
October 10, 2023
|
English
|
October 12, 2023
|
Psychology
Sanskrit Sahitya
|
October 14, 2023
|
Science and Technology
|
October 16, 2023
|
Urdu
|
October 17, 2023
|
Indian Culture and Heritage
|
October 18, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
October 19, 2023
|
Bengali | Marathi
Telugu | Gujarati
Kannada | Punjabi
Assamese | Nepali
Malayalam | Odiya
Arabic | Persian
Tamil | Sindhi
|
October 21, 2023
|
Hindi
|
October 30, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
November 1, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
November 2, 2023
|
Home Science
|
November 4, 2023
|
Economics
Veda Adhyayan
Folk Art
|
November 6, 2023
|
Employability Skills
Entrepreneurship
Carnatic Sangeet
Indian Sign Language
|
November 7, 2023
|
Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory)
Cutting and Tailoring
Dress Making
Beauty Culture and Hair Care
Beauty Therapy
Hair Care and Styling
|
November 8, 2023
|
Hand and Foot Care
Bakery and Confectionary
Certificate in Desk Top Publishing
Certificate in Indian Embroidery
Certificate in Yog
