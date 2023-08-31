NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates for the students of classes 10 and 12 theory and practical exam 2023 for the October session in online mode. Students who are appearing for the NIOS exams can check and download the timetable from the official website - nios.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will start class 10 and 12 exams from October 3, 2023, to November 8, 2023. The result for the NIOS class 10, 12 October session exam 2023 is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the exam. No inquiries about the actual date of the declaration of the result will be entertained, the officials said.

The authorities also informed that the mark sheet-cum-certificate and migraction-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of the cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential address available at NIOS by the concerned regional centre.

NIOS Class 12th Datesheet 2023

Students can check the complete exam schedule for the NIOS Senior Secondary October session in the table below:

Dates Subjects October 3, 2023 Sanskrit Early childhood care and education October 4, 2023 Urdu October 5, 2023 Painting (Theory) October 7, 2023 Bengali Tamil Odiya Gujarati Punjabi Arabic Persian Malayalam Sindhi October 9, 2023 Home Science October 10, 2023 Computer Science Physical Education and Yog Sociology Bharatiya Darshan Tourism October 12, 2023 Chemistry Political Science Mass Communication Military Studies Sanskrit Sahitya October 14, 2023 Economics October 16, 2023 Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship Environmental Science October 17, 2023 English October 18, 2023 Biology Accountancy Introduction to Law Military History Veda Adhyayan October 19, 2023 Psychology October 21, 2023 Physics History Library and Inform. Science Sanskrit Vyakaran October 30, 2023 Geography November 1, 2023 Hindi November 2, 2023 Mathematics November 4, 2023 Data Entry Operations November 6, 2023 Business Studies November 7, 2023 House Keeping Data Entry Operations Web Development CRM Domestic Voice Catering Management Hotel Front Office Operations Computer and Office Applications November 8, 2023 Food Processing Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables Web Designing and Development (Theory) Computer Hardware Assembly and Maint./ Yog Assistant

NIOS Class 10th Datesheet 2023

Students can check the class 10th exam schedule for the NIOS October session examination 2023 in the table below:

Dates Subjects October 3, 2023 Hindustani Sangeet October 4, 2023 Sanskrit October 5, 2023 Data Entry Operations (Th.) October 7, 2023 Painting (Theory) Sanskrit Vyakaran October 9, 2023 Social Science October 10, 2023 English October 12, 2023 Psychology Sanskrit Sahitya October 14, 2023 Science and Technology October 16, 2023 Urdu October 17, 2023 Indian Culture and Heritage October 18, 2023 Mathematics October 19, 2023 Bengali | Marathi Telugu | Gujarati Kannada | Punjabi Assamese | Nepali Malayalam | Odiya Arabic | Persian Tamil | Sindhi October 21, 2023 Hindi October 30, 2023 Business Studies

Bharatiya Darshan November 1, 2023 Accountancy November 2, 2023 Home Science November 4, 2023 Economics Veda Adhyayan Folk Art November 6, 2023 Employability Skills Entrepreneurship Carnatic Sangeet Indian Sign Language November 7, 2023 Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory) Cutting and Tailoring Dress Making Beauty Culture and Hair Care Beauty Therapy Hair Care and Styling November 8, 2023 Hand and Foot Care Bakery and Confectionary Certificate in Desk Top Publishing Certificate in Indian Embroidery Certificate in Yog

