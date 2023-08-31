NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

  1. Home
NIOS Datesheet 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the exam dates for class 10th and 12th theory and practical exam 2023 for the October session in online mode. Students can check and download the timetable from the official website  - nios.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 31, 2023 12:10 IST
NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates for the students of classes 10 and 12 theory and practical exam 2023 for the October session in online mode. Students who are appearing for the NIOS exams can check and download the timetable from the official website  - nios.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will start class 10 and 12 exams from October 3, 2023, to November 8, 2023. The result for the NIOS class 10, 12 October session exam 2023 is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the exam. No inquiries about the actual date of the declaration of the result will be entertained, the officials said.

The authorities also informed that the mark sheet-cum-certificate and migraction-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of the cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to them by post at their residential address available at NIOS by the concerned regional centre. 

NIOS Class 12th Datesheet 2023 

Students can check the complete exam schedule for the NIOS Senior Secondary October session in the table below:

Dates

Subjects

October 3, 2023

Sanskrit

Early childhood care and education

October 4, 2023 

Urdu

October 5, 2023

Painting (Theory)

October 7, 2023

Bengali

Tamil

Odiya

Gujarati

Punjabi

Arabic

Persian

Malayalam

Sindhi

October 9, 2023

Home Science

October 10, 2023

Computer Science

Physical Education and Yog

Sociology

Bharatiya Darshan

Tourism

October 12, 2023

Chemistry

Political Science

Mass Communication

Military Studies

Sanskrit Sahitya

October 14, 2023 

Economics

October 16, 2023 

Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship 

Environmental Science

October 17, 2023 

English

October 18, 2023

Biology

Accountancy

Introduction to Law

Military History

Veda Adhyayan

October 19, 2023

Psychology

October 21, 2023

Physics

History

Library and Inform. Science

Sanskrit Vyakaran

October 30, 2023 

Geography

November 1, 2023 

Hindi

November 2, 2023   

Mathematics

November 4, 2023

Data Entry Operations

November 6, 2023

Business Studies 

November 7, 2023        

House Keeping

Data Entry Operations

Web Development

CRM Domestic Voice

Catering Management

Hotel Front Office Operations

Computer and Office Applications

November 8, 2023    

Food Processing

Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables

Web Designing and Development (Theory)

Computer Hardware Assembly and Maint./ Yog Assistant

NIOS Class 10th Datesheet 2023 

Students can check the class 10th exam schedule for the NIOS October session examination 2023 in the table below:

Dates

Subjects

October 3, 2023

Hindustani Sangeet

October 4, 2023 

Sanskrit

October 5, 2023

Data Entry Operations (Th.)

October 7, 2023

Painting (Theory)

Sanskrit Vyakaran

October 9, 2023

Social Science

October 10, 2023

English

October 12, 2023

Psychology

Sanskrit Sahitya

October 14, 2023 

Science and Technology

October 16, 2023 

Urdu

October 17, 2023 

Indian Culture and Heritage

October 18, 2023

Mathematics

October 19, 2023

Bengali | Marathi

Telugu | Gujarati

Kannada | Punjabi

Assamese | Nepali

Malayalam | Odiya

Arabic | Persian

Tamil | Sindhi

October 21, 2023

Hindi

October 30, 2023 

Business Studies
Bharatiya Darshan

November 1, 2023 

Accountancy

November 2, 2023   

Home Science

November 4, 2023

Economics

Veda Adhyayan

Folk Art

November 6, 2023

Employability Skills

Entrepreneurship

Carnatic Sangeet

Indian Sign Language

November 7, 2023        

Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory)

Cutting and Tailoring

Dress Making

Beauty Culture and Hair Care

Beauty Therapy

Hair Care and Styling

November 8, 2023    

Hand and Foot Care

Bakery and Confectionary

Certificate in Desk Top Publishing

Certificate in Indian Embroidery

Certificate in Yog

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Exam Time Table 2024 Released, Check Dates Here
