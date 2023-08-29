Maharashtra HSC Exam Time Table 2024 Released, Check Dates Here

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Ma12th board exam time table 2024 in online mode. The examination authority will start the class 12th board exams from February 21, 2024. Students appearing for the board exams for the academic year 2024 can check the datesheet through the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

As per the given schedule, the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 will be held in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning shift exams will start from 11 am to 2 pm. Whereas the afternoon shift exams will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2024 (General and Bifocal Vocational courses) - Direct Link (Click Here) Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2024 Vocational courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2024

Students appearing for the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 can go through the subject-wise schedule of the class 12th General and Bifocal Vocational courses in the table given below:

Dates Morning Shift (11 am to 2 pm) Afternoon Shift (3 pm to 6 pm) February 21, 2024 English - February 22, 2024 Hindi German Japanese Chinese Persian February 23, 2024 Marathi Gujarati Kannada Sindhi (Arabic/Devnagri) Malayalam Tamil Telugu Punjabi Bengali Urdu French Spanish Pali February 24, 2024 Maharashtra Prakrut Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi Russian Arabic February 26, 2024 Organisation of commerce and management - February 27, 2024 Logic Physics - February 28, 2024 Secretarial practice Home management February 29, 2024 Chemistry Political science March 2, 2024 Mathematics Statistics Percussion instruments March 4, 2024 Child Development Agriculture Science and Technology Animal Science and Technology March 5, 2024 Co-operation - March 6, 2024 Biology History and development of Indian music - March 7, 2024 Textiles Book Keeping and Accountancy March 9, 2024 Geology Economics March 11, 2024 Food Science and Technology Philosophy History of Art and Appreciation March 12, 2024 (Vocational courses) Electrical Maintenance Mechanical Maintenance Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing General Civil Engineering Electronics Computer Science Education March 13, 2024 - Psychology March 14, 2024 Bifocal courses Technical group paper - II Agriculture group paper - II Fishery group paper-II Liberary and information science March 15, 2024 - Geography March 16, 2024 - History March 18, 2024 Defence Studies - March 19, 2024 Sociology -

