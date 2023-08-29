Maharashtra HSC Exam Time Table 2024 Released, Check Dates Here

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Ma12th board exam time table 2024 in online mode. The examination authority will start the class 12th board exams from February 21, 2024. Students appearing for the board exams for the academic year 2024 can check the datesheet through the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
As per the given schedule, the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 will be held in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning shift exams will start from 11 am to 2 pm. Whereas the afternoon shift exams will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.
Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2024
Students appearing for the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 can go through the subject-wise schedule of the class 12th General and Bifocal Vocational courses in the table given below:
|
Dates
|
Morning Shift (11 am to 2 pm)
|
Afternoon Shift (3 pm to 6 pm)
|
February 21, 2024
|
English
|
-
|
February 22, 2024
|
Hindi
|
German
Japanese
Chinese
Persian
|
February 23, 2024
|
Marathi
Gujarati
Kannada
Sindhi (Arabic/Devnagri)
Malayalam
Tamil
Telugu
Punjabi
Bengali
|
Urdu
French
Spanish
Pali
|
February 24, 2024
|
Maharashtra Prakrut
Sanskrit
|
Ardhamagadhi
Russian
Arabic
|
February 26, 2024
|
Organisation of commerce and management
|
-
|
February 27, 2024
|
Logic
Physics
|
-
|
February 28, 2024
|
Secretarial practice
Home management
|
|
February 29, 2024
|
Chemistry
|
Political science
|
March 2, 2024
|
Mathematics Statistics
|
Percussion instruments
|
March 4, 2024
|
Child Development
Agriculture Science and Technology
Animal Science and Technology
|
|
March 5, 2024
|
Co-operation
|
-
|
March 6, 2024
|
Biology
History and development of Indian music
|
-
|
March 7, 2024
|
Textiles
|
Book Keeping and Accountancy
|
March 9, 2024
|
Geology
|
Economics
|
March 11, 2024
|
Food Science and Technology
|
Philosophy
History of Art and Appreciation
|
March 12, 2024
|
(Vocational courses)
Electrical Maintenance
Mechanical Maintenance
Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing
General Civil Engineering
Electronics
Computer Science
|
Education
|
March 13, 2024
|
-
|
Psychology
|
March 14, 2024
|
Bifocal courses
Technical group paper - II
Agriculture group paper - II
Fishery group paper-II
|
Liberary and information science
|
March 15, 2024
|
-
|
Geography
|
March 16, 2024
|
-
|
History
|
March 18, 2024
|
Defence Studies
|
-
|
March 19, 2024
|
Sociology
|
-
