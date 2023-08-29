Maharashtra HSC Exam Time Table 2024 Released, Check Dates Here

  1. Home
Maharashtra Board HSC Datesheet 2024: MSBSHSE has released the timetable for the class 12th Board exam 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the board exams 2024 can check the exam dates from the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 17:04 IST
Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Ma12th board exam time table 2024 in online mode. The examination authority will start the class 12th board exams from February 21, 2024. Students appearing for the board exams for the academic year 2024 can check the datesheet through the official website  - mahahsscboard.in.

As per the given schedule, the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 will be held in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning shift exams will start from 11 am to 2 pm. Whereas the afternoon shift exams will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2024 (General and Bifocal Vocational courses) - Direct Link (Click Here)
Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2024 Vocational courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2024

Students appearing for the Maharashtra class 12th board exams 2024 can go through the subject-wise schedule of the class 12th General and Bifocal Vocational courses in the table given below:

Dates

Morning Shift (11 am to 2 pm)

Afternoon Shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

February 21, 2024

English

-

February 22, 2024

Hindi

German

Japanese

Chinese

Persian

February 23, 2024

Marathi

Gujarati

Kannada

Sindhi (Arabic/Devnagri)

Malayalam

Tamil

Telugu

Punjabi

Bengali

Urdu

French

Spanish

Pali

February 24, 2024

Maharashtra Prakrut

Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi

Russian

Arabic

February 26, 2024

Organisation of commerce and management

-

February 27, 2024

Logic 

Physics

-

February 28, 2024

Secretarial practice

Home management

 

February 29, 2024

Chemistry

Political science

March 2, 2024

Mathematics Statistics

Percussion instruments

March 4, 2024

Child Development 

Agriculture Science and Technology

Animal Science and Technology 

 

March 5, 2024

Co-operation

-

March 6, 2024

Biology 

History and development of Indian music

-

March 7, 2024

Textiles

Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 9, 2024

Geology

Economics

March 11, 2024

Food Science and Technology

Philosophy

History of Art and Appreciation

March 12, 2024

(Vocational courses) 

Electrical Maintenance

Mechanical Maintenance

Scooter and Motor Cycle Servicing

General Civil Engineering

Electronics

Computer Science

Education

March 13, 2024

-

Psychology

March 14, 2024

Bifocal courses

Technical group paper - II

Agriculture group paper - II

Fishery group paper-II

Liberary and information science

March 15, 2024

-

Geography

March 16, 2024

-

History

March 18, 2024

Defence Studies

-

March 19, 2024

Sociology

-

Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024 Out, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here
