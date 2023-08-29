Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024 Out, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th) Board exam 2024 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the board officials will start the class 10th board exams from March 1, 2024. Students who are appearing for the regular board exams for the academic year 2024 can check and download the date sheet from the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift exams will start at 11 am and end at 2 pm. While the afternoon shift exams will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024 Morning shift (11 am to 2 pm) Afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm) March 1, 2024 Marathi Hindi Gujarati Urdu Tamil Telugu Kannada Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi German French March 2, 2024 Marathi Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course) March 4, 2024 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology Automotive Service Technician Store Operation Assistant Assistant Beauty Therapist Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee Agriculture - SolanaceousCrop Cultivator Electronics & Hardware FieldTechnician - Other Home Appliances Home Care- Home Health Mechanical Technology Electrical Technology Electronics Technology Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician Physical Education (Sport)-Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator Apparels-Sewing Machine Operator Plumber General March 5, 2024 Urdu Gujarati Sanskrit Pali Ardhamagadhi Persian Arabic Avesta Pahalavi Russian Second or third language (Composite course) Urdu Sanskrit Pali Ardhamagadhi Arabic Persian French German Russian Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Punjabi Bengali Gujarati March 7, 2024 English March 9, 2024 Hindi March 11, 2024 Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic March 13, 2024 Mathematics part- 2 Geometry March 15, 2024 Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science March 18, 2024 Science and Technology Part- 2 March 20, 2024 Social Science Paper -1 March 22, 2024 Social Science Paper - 2

