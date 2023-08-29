Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024 Out, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th) Board exam 2024 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the board officials will start the class 10th board exams from March 1, 2024. Students who are appearing for the regular board exams for the academic year 2024 can check and download the date sheet from the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
The Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift exams will start at 11 am and end at 2 pm. While the afternoon shift exams will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the MSBSHSE class 10th board exam 2024 datesheet.
Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2024 - Direct Link (Download PDF Here)
Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2024 Time Table
Students appearing for the Maharashtra SSC board exams 2024 can check the board exam schedule in the table given below:
|
Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024
|
Morning shift (11 am to 2 pm)
|
Afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm)
|
March 1, 2024
|
Marathi
Hindi
Gujarati
Urdu
Tamil
Telugu
Kannada
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
|
German
French
|
March 2, 2024
|
Marathi
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
|
Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)
|
March 4, 2024
|
Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology
Automotive Service Technician
Store Operation Assistant
Assistant Beauty Therapist
Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee
Agriculture - SolanaceousCrop Cultivator
Electronics & Hardware FieldTechnician - Other Home Appliances
Home Care- Home Health
Mechanical Technology
Electrical Technology
Electronics Technology
Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician
Physical Education (Sport)-Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator
Apparels-Sewing Machine Operator
Plumber General
|
March 5, 2024
|
Urdu
Gujarati
Sanskrit
Pali
Ardhamagadhi
Persian
Arabic
Avesta
Pahalavi
Russian
|
Second or third language (Composite course)
Urdu
Sanskrit
Pali
Ardhamagadhi
Arabic
Persian
French
German
Russian
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Punjabi
Bengali
Gujarati
|
March 7, 2024
|
English
|
March 9, 2024
|
Hindi
|
March 11, 2024
|
Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic
|
March 13, 2024
|
Mathematics part- 2 Geometry
|
March 15, 2024
|
Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science
|
March 18, 2024
|
Science and Technology Part- 2
|
March 20, 2024
|
Social Science Paper -1
|
March 22, 2024
|
Social Science Paper - 2
