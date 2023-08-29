  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024 Out, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024 Out, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024: MSBSHSE has announced the dates for the class 10th Board exam 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the regular board exams for the academic year 2024 can download the date sheet from the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 11:14 IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024
Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024

Maharashtra Board SSC Datesheet 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th) Board exam 2024 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the board officials will start the class 10th board exams from March 1, 2024. Students who are appearing for the regular board exams for the academic year 2024 can check and download the date sheet from the official website  - mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift exams will start at 11 am and end at 2 pm. While the afternoon shift exams will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the MSBSHSE class 10th board exam 2024 datesheet. 

Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2024  - Direct Link (Download PDF Here)

Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2024 Time Table

Students appearing for the Maharashtra SSC board exams 2024 can check the board exam schedule in the table given below:

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024

Morning shift (11 am to 2 pm)

Afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

March 1, 2024

Marathi

Hindi

Gujarati

Urdu

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

German

French

March 2, 2024

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

  

Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)

  

March 4, 2024

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology

Automotive Service Technician

Store Operation Assistant

Assistant Beauty Therapist

Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee

Agriculture - SolanaceousCrop Cultivator

Electronics & Hardware FieldTechnician - Other Home Appliances

Home Care- Home Health

Mechanical Technology

Electrical Technology

Electronics Technology

Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician

Physical Education (Sport)-Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator

Apparels-Sewing Machine Operator

Plumber General

  

March 5, 2024

Urdu

Gujarati

Sanskrit

Pali

Ardhamagadhi

Persian

Arabic

Avesta

Pahalavi

Russian

Second or third language (Composite course)

Urdu

Sanskrit

Pali

Ardhamagadhi

Arabic

Persian

French

German

Russian

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Punjabi

Bengali

Gujarati

March 7, 2024

English

  

March 9, 2024

Hindi

  

March 11, 2024

Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic

  

March 13, 2024

Mathematics part- 2 Geometry

  

March 15, 2024

Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science

  

March 18, 2024

Science and Technology Part- 2

  

March 20, 2024

Social Science Paper -1

  

March 22, 2024

Social Science Paper - 2

  

Also Read: UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023