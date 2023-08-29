UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 today: August 29, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the merit list pdf by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in.
As per the given schedule, those candidates who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and haven’t made the payment of the registration fee and security money can submit the fees by today: August 29, 2023. Whereas the online choice-filling process will begin from September 1 to 4, 2023.
UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates
Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:
Events
Dates
Last date to submit the registration fee and security money
August 29, 2023
Release of merit list
August 29, 2023
Online choice-filling
September 1 to 4, 2023
Publication of seat allotment list
September 5/6, 2023
Downloading the allotment letters
September 8 to 12, 2023
Admission date
September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023
UP NEET PG 2nd Round Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required for Admission Process
Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the time of the document verification at the allotted colleges.
NEET PG 2023 admit card
NEET PG 2023 result
UP NEET PG 2023 counselling application form
Certificate of class 10
Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects
Passing certificate for the MBBS degree programme
Internship completion certificate
PwD certificate, if any
Caste or community certificate, if any
How to check the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?
Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are given below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available
Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required login details and then click on the submit button
Step 5: The UP NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf will appear on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details and download the merit list for future use
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Colleges
Candidates can check the list of colleges accepting NEET PG scores below:
CSJMU Kanpur - Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
GMC Kannauj - Government Medical College, Kannauj
IMS BHU - Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
JNMC Aligarh - Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University
KGMU Lucknow - King George's Medical University, Lucknow
SGPGIMS Lucknow
SNMC Agra - Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra
Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur
