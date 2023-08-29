UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

  1. Home
UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: DMET Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the NEET PG round 2 today: August 29, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list pdf through the official website - upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 10:26 IST
UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 today: August 29, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the merit list pdf by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, those candidates who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and haven’t made the payment of the registration fee and security money can submit the fees by today: August 29, 2023. Whereas the online choice-filling process will begin from September 1 to 4, 2023. 

UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Last date to submit the registration fee and security money

August 29, 2023

Release of merit list

August 29, 2023

Online choice-filling

September 1 to 4, 2023

Publication of seat allotment list

September 5/6, 2023

Downloading the allotment letters

September 8 to 12, 2023

Admission date

September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

UP NEET PG 2nd Round Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required for Admission Process

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the time of the document verification at the allotted colleges.

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 result

UP NEET PG 2023 counselling application form

Certificate of class 10

Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects

Passing certificate for the MBBS degree programme

Internship completion certificate

PwD certificate, if any

Caste or community certificate, if any

  

How to check the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are given below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required login details and then click on the submit button

Step 5: The UP NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download the merit list for future use

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Colleges

Candidates can check the list of colleges accepting NEET PG scores below:

CSJMU Kanpur - Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur

GMC Kannauj - Government Medical College, Kannauj

IMS BHU - Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

JNMC Aligarh - Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University

KGMU Lucknow - King George's Medical University, Lucknow

SGPGIMS Lucknow

SNMC Agra - Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra

Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur

Related Stories

