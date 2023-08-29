UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 today: August 29, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the merit list pdf by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, those candidates who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and haven’t made the payment of the registration fee and security money can submit the fees by today: August 29, 2023. Whereas the online choice-filling process will begin from September 1 to 4, 2023.

UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the registration fee and security money August 29, 2023 Release of merit list August 29, 2023 Online choice-filling September 1 to 4, 2023 Publication of seat allotment list September 5/6, 2023 Downloading the allotment letters September 8 to 12, 2023 Admission date September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

UP NEET PG 2nd Round Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required for Admission Process

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the time of the document verification at the allotted colleges.

NEET PG 2023 admit card NEET PG 2023 result UP NEET PG 2023 counselling application form Certificate of class 10 Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects Passing certificate for the MBBS degree programme Internship completion certificate PwD certificate, if any Caste or community certificate, if any

How to check the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are given below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required login details and then click on the submit button

Step 5: The UP NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download the merit list for future use

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Colleges

Candidates can check the list of colleges accepting NEET PG scores below:

CSJMU Kanpur - Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur GMC Kannauj - Government Medical College, Kannauj IMS BHU - Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi JNMC Aligarh - Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University KGMU Lucknow - King George's Medical University, Lucknow SGPGIMS Lucknow SNMC Agra - Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur

Also Read: HP NEET PG Round 2 Final Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in, Get link to download here

