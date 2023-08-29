Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List Released, Get PDF Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra has announced the selection list for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 2 today August 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the 2nd round of state medical for admission into various MBBS and BDS courses in state medical and dental colleges can check and download the selected list from the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

As per the given schedule, those candidates who have been shortlisted for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 can report/joining to their respective colleges from September 3, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The last date to fill out the status retention form at the college is September 3, 2023, (upto 5.30 pm) including holiday.

Candidates are also informed that they have to keep their original documents ready with them as they have to submit the necessary documents along with the requisite fees to the selected college within the stipulated time. They can click on the direct link to download the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP round 2 selection list mentioned below.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the details mentioned on the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 selection list?

The Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 2 selection list comprises of the below-mentioned details.

Serial number AIR NEET roll number CET form number Name of the candidate Gender Category Quota College code

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 CAP round 2 selection list?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NEET UG round 2 selection list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra NEET UG - cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the selection list

Step 3: The selection list will be displayed in the form of PDF file in the new window

Step 4: After this, search your name by using Ctrl+F command

Step 5: Download the selection list PDF for future use

