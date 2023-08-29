UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Download UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List Today At upneet.gov.in

UPNEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the NEET postgraduate counselling round 2 today: August 29, 2023. Candidates can download the postgraduate merit list pdf at upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 today: August 29, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the postgraduate merit list pdf by visiting the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in.
As per the released schedule, medical aspirants who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and have not submitted the registration fee and security money can make the payment by today: August 29, 2023. After the release of the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list 2023, candidates will be able to do the online choice-filling from September 1 to 4, 2023.
UPNEET PG Second Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (To be available today as per schedule)
29 Aug, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Selected candidates need to submit the below-given documents at the time of the document verification process at the allocated colleges.
NEET PG 2023 admit card
NEET PG 2023 result
UP NEET PG 2023 counselling application form
Certificate of Class 10
Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects
Passing certificate for the MBBS degree program
Internship completion certificate
PwD certificate, if any
Caste or community certificate, if any
29 Aug, 2023 12:38 PM IST
Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:
Events
Dates
Last date to submit the registration fee and security money
August 29, 2023
Release of merit list
August 29, 2023
Online choice-filling
September 1 to 4, 2023
Publication of seat allotment list
September 5/6, 2023
Downloading the allotment letters
September 8 to 12, 2023
Admission date
September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023
29 Aug, 2023 11:47 AM IST
Medical aspirants can check the steps that are mentioned below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2 from the official website.