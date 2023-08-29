Live

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Download UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List Today At upneet.gov.in

UPNEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the NEET postgraduate counselling round 2 today: August 29, 2023. Candidates can download the postgraduate merit list pdf at upneet.gov.in.

Updated: 29 Aug, 2023 01:06 PM IST

 

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 today: August 29, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the postgraduate merit list pdf by visiting the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and have not submitted the registration fee and security money can make the payment by today: August 29, 2023. After the release of the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list 2023, candidates will be able to do the online choice-filling from September 1 to 4, 2023. 

UPNEET PG Second Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (To be available today as per schedule)

LIVE UPDATES

  • 29 Aug, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    UP NEET PG 2nd Round Counselling 2023: Documents Required for Admission

    Selected candidates need to submit the below-given documents at the time of the document verification process at the allocated colleges.

    NEET PG 2023 admit card

    NEET PG 2023 result

    UP NEET PG 2023 counselling application form

    Certificate of Class 10

    Mark sheets from all MBBS subjects

    Passing certificate for the MBBS degree program

    Internship completion certificate

    PwD certificate, if any

    Caste or community certificate, if any

    		  

  • 29 Aug, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

    Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

    Events 

    Dates

    Last date to submit the registration fee and security money

    August 29, 2023

    Release of merit list

    August 29, 2023

    Online choice-filling

    September 1 to 4, 2023

    Publication of seat allotment list

    September 5/6, 2023

    Downloading the allotment letters

    September 8 to 12, 2023

    Admission date

    September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

  • 29 Aug, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    How to download the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?

    Medical aspirants can check the steps that are mentioned below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2 from the official website.

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in
    • Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available
    • Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen
    • Step 4: Now, fill out all the required details and then click on the final submit button
    • Step 5: The UPNEET PG round 2 merit list will be displayed in the form of pdf
    • Step 6: Check the details given in the pdf and download it for future use

