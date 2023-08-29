UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Download UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List Today At upneet.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS UP NEET PG Second Merit List 2023 Releases Today Check UPNEET 2nd Merit List at upneet.gov.in Candidates can complete the online choice-filling between September 1 to 4, 2023

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 today: August 29, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the postgraduate merit list pdf by visiting the official website of UPNEET - upneet.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and have not submitted the registration fee and security money can make the payment by today: August 29, 2023. After the release of the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list 2023, candidates will be able to do the online choice-filling from September 1 to 4, 2023.

UPNEET PG Second Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (To be available today as per schedule)

