UP NEET UG 2023 second round seat allotment result out, check admission date here

UPNEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the second round of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG seat allotment results. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download round 2 seat allotment list.

The seats are allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc. The admission to MBBS/ BDS courses offered by the medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh is done based on the marks scored in the NEET UG only. No other entrance test will be conducted by the state for this.

UPNEET MBBS/BDS Admission Dates for Round 2

UP NEET counselling 2023 is being held for allotment of 85% seats. They can check below the admission dates based on round 2 counselling below:

Events Dates UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 28, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment order August 29 to September 4, 2023 Commencement of academic session September 1, 2023

How to check UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2?

Candidates who have registered for state-level round 2 counselling can check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Revised UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Order

As per a revised order released, If candidates allotted MBBS/BDS seats in Uttar Pradesh via ‘stray vacancy round’ fail to take admission to the assigned college, they will be debarred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling next year. This move will also put a check on private colleges that in the past were found taking admission against vacant seats on their own.

The order also states, for the stray vacancy round, only those candidates are eligible who have not been able to get a seat via earlier rounds of counselling. If a candidate has got a seat via all India quota, then he or she is not eligible for stray vacancy round.

