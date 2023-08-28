NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Released, Download Provisional List Here

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the provisional seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling round 2 today: August 28, 2023. The counselling committee will soon release the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 on its official website - mcc.nic.in.

Once the final seat allotment list is released, candidates need to enter the necessary login credentials in the result login window to check the allotment status. Selected candidates will have to upload their valid documents on the MCC portal for verification on August 29, 2023. They must report/ join the allocated colleges between August 29 and September 5, 2023, for further admission process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment List - Direct Link NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result - Direct Link (To be available today)

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule for Round 2

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table given below:

Events Dates Publication of round 2 seat allotment result August 28, 2023 Uploading of valid documents by the candidates on MCC portal August 29, 2023 Reporting/Joining to the allotted college August 29 to September 5, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 6, 2023

How to check NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 result online?

The NEET MDS round 2 seat allotment results for the academic year 2023 can be accessed online once available. Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG medical tab

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link to check the round 2 seat allotment result

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill out the details

Step 6: The MCC NEET PG seat allotment result for round 2 will be displayed

Step 7: Check the seat allocation status and download it for future reference

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Released Shortly, Get Direct Link Here!

