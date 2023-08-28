Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here!

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the compartment results for classes 10 and 12 today: August 28, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the supply exams can check their scorecards from the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

To get the results, students need to fill out the required login details such as roll number and mother’s first name in the result login window. The board officials have released the compartment results at 1 pm today. The examination authority conducted the class 10th supply exams from July 18 to August 1, 2023. Whereas the class 12th exams were held between July 18 and August 10, 2023.

List of websites to check the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023

Once released, students can get their Maha Board HSC, SSC supplementary results 2023 online. Check the list of the websites given below:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

Details mentioned on the Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Compartment Scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, it is advisable for the students to cross-check all the details mentioned on it. According to the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it.

Student's name Roll number Father’s name Mother’s name Date of birth Marks obtained by the student Result name Board name Grades Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to Check Maharashtra Board HSC And SSC Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can go through the below-given steps to know how to check and download the MSBSHSE HSC, SSC supplementary result 2023 online

Step 1: Go to the official portal - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to check the supplementary results available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the details as asked and then click on the submit button

Step 4: The Maharashtra Board class 10th, 12th compartment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

