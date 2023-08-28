Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Today, Know How To Check Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the results for the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment today, August 28, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in 1st round of the NEET MDS counselling can check and download their seat allotment results by visiting the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To check the seat allotment result candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, password and security code in their candidates portal. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will announce the Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today: August 28, after 8 pm.

Shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted colleges on the specified date in time given by the authority along with the necessary documents for the verification process. The KEA will announce the choice locking, fee payment, document verification, and submission dates soon.

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (Candidate’s Portal)

How to check the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation status online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check the Karnataka PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then go for PGNEET

Step 3: Now, find the direct link to check the round 1 seat allotment result

Step 4: The Karnataka NEET PG seat allocation results for round 1 will be displayed in the form of pdf

Step 5: Go through the details provided on it and download it for further use

