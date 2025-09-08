This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 September

Every day has a history tucked into its date… so what made September 7 special? On September 7, the world witnessed the start of the brutal Blitz, as Nazi Germany launched an intense bombing campaign against London in 1940, kicking off eight months of destruction and more than 40,000 civilian casualties.
Earlier, in 1822, Brazil declared independence from Portugal, a defining moment still celebrated as its national day. Fast forward to 1963, when the new Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors in Canton, Ohio, welcoming its first 17 legendary inductees.
Then, in 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Panama's Omar Torrijos signed the Panama Canal treaty, paving the way for Panama to regain control of the vital waterway. In this article, we'll explore these events that shaped history on this date.
What Happened on this Day – September 7?
Here's what happened in history on September 7:
1776 – First Submarine Attack in Warfare
- During the American Revolutionary War, the submersible craft Turtle tried to attach a time bomb to the hull of British Admiral Richard Howe's flagship, Eagle, in New York Harbour.
- This was the first use of a submarine in warfare.
1813 – The United States was Nicknamed "Uncle Sam"
- On this day, the term "Uncle Sam" became widely used to refer to the United States of America.
- It symbolised national identity and patriotism.
1822 – Brazil Declares Independence
- Brazil officially declared independence from Portugal.
- This event is now celebrated as Brazil's national day.
1864 – Civilians Evacuated from Atlanta
- Union General William T. Sherman ordered the residents of Atlanta, Georgia, to evacuate the city.
- This was in preparation for his famous March to the Sea.
- 1876 – Northfield Bank Raid
- The James-Younger Gang tried to rob a bank in Northfield, Minnesota.
- Townspeople fought back, and most gang members were killed or captured.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- Tombstone gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shot Mollie Edwards during a drunken rage.
- A bystander, James Neil, was also wounded.
- Leslie was convicted, served six years in prison, then disappeared from records.
1911 – Guillaume Apollinaire Arrested
- French poet Guillaume Apollinaire was jailed for allegedly stealing Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa from the Louvre.
- He was later released.
1936 – Birth of Buddy Holly
- Rock and roll star Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas.
- Known for hits like That'll Be the Day and Peggy Sue.
- Died in a plane crash at age 22.
1940 – The Blitz Begins
- Germany began bombing London, starting the Blitz.
- Attacks lasted 57 consecutive nights, killing thousands.
1943 – Birth of Gloria Gaynor
- Disco singer Gloria Gaynor was born.
- Famous for songs like I Will Survive and Never Can Say Goodbye.
1940 – Birth of Dario Argento
- Italian filmmaker Dario Argento was born.
- Known for gory horror classics like Suspiria.
1963 – Pro Football Hall of Fame Opens
- The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, inducted its first 17 honourees.
- Included Native American athlete and Olympian Jim Thorpe.
1968 – Miss America Protest
- Feminist protesters disrupted the Miss America pageant.
- They highlighted issues related to women's rights and equality.
1977 – Panama Canal Treaty Signed
- U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed a treaty.
- The treaty returned control of the Panama Canal to Panama by the end of the 20th century.
1996 – Tupac Shakur Shot
- Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas after a boxing match.
- He died six days later, becoming a symbol of the East-West rap feud.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 7?
September 7 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 7
- Elizabeth I of England (1533–1603) – Queen of England and Ireland.
- Buddy Holly (1936–1959) – Rock and roll pioneer.
- Gloria Gaynor (1943–) – Disco singer.
- Dario Argento (1940–) – Italian filmmaker.
- Sonny Rollins (1930–) – Jazz saxophonist.
- Chrissie Hynde (1951–) – Lead singer of The Pretenders.
- Corbin Bernsen (1954–) – Actor known for L.A. Law.
- Evan Rachel Wood (1987–) – Actress known for Westworld.
- Jonathan Majors (1989–) – Actor known for Lovecraft Country.
- Alyssa Diaz (1985–) – Actress known for The Rookie.
- Gracie Abrams (1999–) – Pop singer-songwriter.
- Miniminter (1992–) – YouTube personality.
Deaths on September 7
- Mac Miller (1992–2018) – Rapper known for Swimming.
- Keith Moon (1946–1978) – Drummer of The Who.
- Warren Zevon (1947–2003) – Rock singer-songwriter.
- Glenn Shadix (1952–2010) – Actor known for Beetlejuice.
- Marsha Hunt (1917–2022) – Actress and activist.
- Kwon Ri-se (1991–2014) – K-pop singer.
- Robert Earl Jones (1910–2006) – Actor and father of James Earl Jones.
- Barbara Murray Holland (1933–2010) – Novelist.
- Pop Warner (1871–1954) – Football coach.
