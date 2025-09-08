This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 September

Every day has a history tucked into its date… so what made September 7 special? On September 7, the world witnessed the start of the brutal Blitz, as Nazi Germany launched an intense bombing campaign against London in 1940, kicking off eight months of destruction and more than 40,000 civilian casualties.

Earlier, in 1822, Brazil declared independence from Portugal, a defining moment still celebrated as its national day. Fast forward to 1963, when the new Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors in Canton, Ohio, welcoming its first 17 legendary inductees.

Then, in 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Panama's Omar Torrijos signed the Panama Canal treaty, paving the way for Panama to regain control of the vital waterway. In this article, we'll explore these events that shaped history on this date.