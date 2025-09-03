IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
NIRF 2025 Ranking to be Released Tomorrow at nirfindia.org

Sep 3, 2025

NIRF 2025 Ranking: The Ministry of Education is set to release the NIRF Rankings 2025 on September 4, the tenth edition of the framework. The rankings, which were postponed because of a court injunction, will now include penalties for retracted research as well as new categories for public colleges that are open, skilled, and state-funded.

NIRF 2025 Ranking: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 will be released by the Ministry of Education on September 4. A note announcing the date of release has already been posted on the official website, nirfindia.org, where the rankings will be accessible.

These rankings, which are a yearly evaluation of Indian higher education institutions, are made public by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The rankings assess universities according to a number of important factors. These encompass education, learning, and resources; professional practice and research; graduation results; inclusion and outreach; and perception. The goal of this thorough assessment is to present an unbiased and transparent review of the performance of colleges and institutions across the country.

How to Check The NIRF Rankings 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NIRF Rankings 2025:

  • Visit the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org, which is the sole platform for accessing the rankings.

  • On the homepage, locate and click the "India Rankings 2025" or "Rankings" section.

  • Choose your preferred category, such as Engineering, Medical, University, Overall, or any other discipline.

  • To view the official ranking and score of the institutions in your selected category, look through the list of ranked institutions.

  • To focus your search by state, city, or other particular parameters, use the available filters.

  • To see a thorough analysis of each institution's performance across all criteria, click on it.

  • You can choose to download the complete ranking list in a handy PDF format for offline viewing.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Key Details

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2025, which are the tenth edition, will be officially released on September 4. An interim stay issued by the Madras High Court in response to a plea alleging data manipulation and a lack of openness in the ranking procedure caused a delay in this year's release.

The NIRF framework ranks and assesses institutions in a wide range of criteria. The 16 categories that will be covered by the 2025 rankings are: Overall, University, College, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, Dental, Innovation, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, and Research Institutions.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Key Highlights

Students can see the table given below to check for the important dates and events related to the NIRF Rankings 2025:

Highlight

Description

Release Date

The 10th edition of the NIRF rankings is set to be released on September 4, 2025, after being delayed by a court order.

New Categories

Three new categories have been added to the ranking framework: Open Universities, Skill Universities, and State-Funded Public Universities.

Penalties for Retractions

For the first time, institutions will face negative marking for retracted research papers under the "Research and Professional Practices" parameter to ensure academic integrity.

Sustainability Focus

A new category has been introduced based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing an institution's social and environmental responsibility.

Ranking Categories

Institutions will be ranked across a total of 16 categories, including the three new ones, along with existing categories like Overall, University, Engineering, Medical, and more.

ICAI Exam 2025: CA Final and Intermediate Postponed in Jammu & Punjab Regions Due to Heavy Rains and Floods

