NIRF 2025 Ranking to be Released Tomorrow at nirfindia.org

NIRF 2025 Ranking: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 will be released by the Ministry of Education on September 4. A note announcing the date of release has already been posted on the official website, nirfindia.org, where the rankings will be accessible.

These rankings, which are a yearly evaluation of Indian higher education institutions, are made public by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The rankings assess universities according to a number of important factors. These encompass education, learning, and resources; professional practice and research; graduation results; inclusion and outreach; and perception. The goal of this thorough assessment is to present an unbiased and transparent review of the performance of colleges and institutions across the country.